Centennial grad and current LSU Tiger earns SEC All-Freshman First Team

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Second baseman for the LSU Tigers and Centennial graduate Steven Milam earned SEC All-Freshman First Team, the conference announced on Monday.

The Las Cruces native is currently batting a .311 with nine doubles, three triples, four homeruns, 29 RBIs, 40 runs and seven stolen bases.

Milam adds this honor to his resume after securing SEC Freshman of the Week on May 6th following his performance in the Tigers game against top-ranked Texas A&M.

The infielder closed out the series against the Aggies with a .444 batting average with two doubles, one RBI, and a .545 on-base percentage.

Milam and the Tigers will try to defend the NCAA Championship title and go for the repeat after the program secured the trophy in 2023.

The Tigers next game will be Tuesday, May 21st against No. 6 Georgia.

