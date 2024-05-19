Centennial, Gallup claim 5A, 4A softball championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The class 4A and 5A softball championships were held on Saturday at the UNM softball field. Both games went down to the “if necessary game” and both games crowned a new champion.

5A

In class 5A, No. 3 Centennial, having previously lost in the tournament, looked to claw its way to a two-game series against top-ranked Alamogordo. The Hawks, and specifically Zantelle Rodriguez, made light work of the Lady Tigers in game one. Rodriguez went to throw an eight-strikeout no-hitter, hit a three-run home run and finished the game with five RBI. Centennial won game one 6-0 to force a second game.

The second game was much closer, however the Hawks pulled out a 6-5 victory. The win marks the second title in school history.

“It’s a very big win for us because I am proud of those seniors, they put in four years, four years of hard work, and to come out and see them all jumping around having fun, that makes coaching a lot easier,” said coach Valles. “Now I can retire.”

4A

No. 5 Artesia looked to take down the top team in class 4A, Gallup. The Bulldogs were able to do that in game one with a 1-0 victory, however Gallup was able to showcase why it was the top team in the state with a 7-1 win in game two. The Lady Bengals now bring home the blue trophy for the second time.

“It really means a lot, and especially for my seniors,” said coach Haines. “I got 10 seniors this year and it really means a lot.”

