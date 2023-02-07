Centene Corporation partners with Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports across two series

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports formally announce a new, multi-series partnership with Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, that includes both primary and associate sponsorship for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) entries driven by Smith.

The partnership — which will feature Ambetter Health, a leading provider of health insurance offerings on the Health Insurance Marketplace, and Wellcare, which offers a wide range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) — starts at Daytona International Speedway in February when Smith attempts to qualify for his second career NCS start and first Daytona 500 aboard the No. 36 Wellcare Ford Mustang.

“I‘m fortunate to have a great sponsor of Centene‘s stature to step up and support me and Front Row Motorsports as I look to gain racing experience in the NASCAR Cup Series while at the same time defending the NASCAR Craftsman title,” said the 23-year-old Smith. “I‘m excited to represent Ambetter Health and Wellcare as Centene continues to grow their involvement in NASCAR and their healthcare presence across the United States.”

As the cornerstone partner for Smith‘s previously announced part-time 2023 NCS plans, Centene will be primary sponsor for five additional NCS races aboard the chartered No. 38 car at the following race tracks: Phoenix Raceway (March, Wellcare), Talladega Superspeedway (April, Wellcare), Sonoma Raceway (June, Wellcare), Texas Motor Speedway (September, Ambetter Health) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (October, Ambetter Health).

In addition to the six-race NCS primary car sponsorship, Centene will feature Ambetter Health as the primary sponsor of Smith‘s NCTS No. 38 Ford 150 truck at Miami-Homestead Speedway on Oct. 21. The comprehensive partnership also includes full-season associate sponsorship on Smith‘s No. 38 NCTS truck and on the No. 38 NCS car with driving duties split between Smith and Todd Gilliland. Smith is expected to race up to six of the 36 NCS points races in the No. 38 Ford.

Story continues

“We want to welcome Centene Corporation to Front Row Motorsports,” said Bob Jenkins, owner, Front Row Motorsports. “This is an example of another well-respected and premier company to join our organization and the sport. Their support also allows us to move Zane up into the NASCAR Cup Series part-time and continue his growth while also helping us defend our NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship. We‘re excited for the year ahead.”

St. Louis, Mo.-based Centene is not new to the sport of NASCAR. Centene is a healthcare partner of Speedway Motorsports (SMI) and serves as a race track sponsor across several SMI properties, plus as the race entitlement sponsor of the Ambetter Health 400 NCS race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March and the Ambetter Health 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July.

“We‘re excited to partner with Front Row Motorsports and Zane Smith to build on our relationship with racing fans across the country,” said Sarah London, Chief Executive Officer, Centene Corporation. “Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to further connect with racing fans and educate them on our mission to transform the health of our local communities and ensure everyone is able to access high-quality affordable healthcare.”