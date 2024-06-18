Centaurs off to blazing 5-0 start to summer Legion baseball season

Jun. 17—BEMIDJI — Ideally, teams look to start each season on the right foot. The Bemidji American Legion baseball team might have two right feet.

The Centaurs are 5-0 to start the summer slate, surrendering just two runs in their first week of games. After a doubleheader sweep of Thief River Falls at home, Post 14 went 3-0 at the Burnsville Snakepit Tournament over the weekend.

Bemidji handled Lakeville North's 17U Legion squad in six innings, picking up an 8-0 win. Gunner Ganske, Hunter Brodina, Jack Lundquist and Landon Hanson all had extra-base hits, while Brodina picked up the win on the mound. Brodina threw all six innings, striking out six batters while allowing four hits and a walk.

Peyton Neadeau picked up the win in the Centaurs' 14-1 triumph over the Superior Reds. He allowed just two hits in three innings in a six-inning win.

Post 14 wrapped up the weekend with a 15-0 drubbing of White Bear Lake. Max Bahr pitched four innings to earn the victory, allowing two hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Brodina also homered in the win.

Bemidji returns home to take on Detroit Lakes in a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Tuesday at the BSU baseball field. The Centaurs beat TRF 5-0 and 11-1 to open the summer on June 10.

Bemidji 5, Thief River Falls 0

TRF 000 000 0 — 0-3-2

BEM 030 002 x — 5-6-0

WP: Neadeau (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K)

Bemidji 11, Thief River Falls 1 (F/6)

TRF 100 000 — 1-5-5

BEM 251 102 — 11-11-1

WP: Bahr (6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

Bemidji 8, Lakeville North (17U) 0 (F/6)

LN 000 000 — 0-4-1

BEM 006 011 — 8-11-0

WP: Brodina (6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

Bemidji 14, Superior 1 (F/5)

SUP 000 10 — 1-4-3

BEM 202 10 X — 14-7-0

WP: Neadeau (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

LP: Ahlborg (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K)

Bemidji 15, White Bear Lakes 0

WBL 000 000 0 — 0-3-2

BEM 021 507 x — 15-12-0

WP: Bahr (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

LP: Williams (3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)