Census of an NFL Roster

These are the results of a survey of one NFL team’s locker room over the course of the 2016 season. Topics ranged from family wealth to voter participation to concussion history. Of the 51 Denver Broncos players who responded, only one player asked to know the intent of the survey before answering the questionnaire.

Said a vaguely annoyed Russell Okung: “What, exactly, are you trying to prove?”

There’s a familiar refrain in NFL reporting that seems to crescendo whenever controversy of a non-football variety is introduced into the dialogue. “Well,” says the player, “the NFL locker room is the most diverse place on earth.” Players use it as a catch-all when asked by a reporter if another player’s politics or sexual orientation are a distraction.

So, in coming up with the following questions, we sought to test the theory: Just how diverse is an NFL locker room, in identity, thought and experience? And how does the makeup of a roster differ from that of the U.S. population as a whole?

Editor’s Note: Not all players pictured in the story’s lead art participated in the survey.

* * *

CHILDHOOD

Players were asked to rate their household income while growing up, on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being lower class, 2 lower-middle class, 3 middle class, 4 upper-middle class, 5 upper class; none of the players surveyed answered “5.”) 95% of non-whites reported growing up in middle-level income or lower households. 86% of whites reported growing in middle-level income or higher households. Seven of nine offensive linemen grew up middle class or higher.

View photos

71.4% of white players said their parents had college degrees, whereas only 56.8% of non-white players reported that their parents received the same education. The gap widens with each generation; 28.6% of the 14 white players had great grandparents with degrees but only 18.9% percent of the 37 non-white players have grandparents with degrees, while only 5.4% have college-educated great grandparents.

View photos

According to the 2015 census, 27% of the U.S. adults 65 or older claimed a bachelor’s degree or higher. That number rises to 36% for adults aged 25 to 34 years old and 32% for adults aged 45 to 64.

View photos

* * *

FOOTBALL

17 of 51 players (33.3%) reported never having a concussion. Defensive backs (15.7 years old) were younger than linebackers (19) at the time of their first concussion.

View photos

A 2013 analysis of various head trauma studies found that high school football players reportedly suffer 11.2 concussions for every 10,000 games and practices. Inside linebacker Todd Davis, who was credited with precisely 500 tackles from his junior season of high school to his final year at Colorado State, felt lucky to have never suffered a traumatic brain injury. "I don't know how I avoided it," Davis says. "I've been in plenty head-to-head collisions but always came out clear-headed. I think I've just been blessed."

Read More