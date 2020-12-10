Cengiz Under dazzles as Leicester accomplish mission to win group in style

Cengiz Under of Leicester City - Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Mission accomplished for Brendan Rodgers, and Leicester’s recruitment team appear to have discovered another diamond in Cengiz Under.

Rodgers’s pre-season target of winning the Europa League group was successfully completed after Under set Leicester on their way to another victory with an excellent goal.

The Turkey international was signed on loan for the season from Roma in September and is already drawing comparisons with Riyad Mahrez, due to his trickery and ability to cut in from the right with his left-foot.

Under’s first Leicester goal was an emphatically struck volley, ensuring the club will go into Monday’s draw for the knockout stages seeded, and with an impressive start to the competition.

This was their fourth win in six group games and thoroughly convincing, against a poor AEK Athens team who finished bottom of the group.

Rodgers was allowed the luxury of not even needing to introduce leading scorer Jamie Vardy, who was an unused substitute before Sunday’s game against Brighton.

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes scores their second goal - REUTERS/Phil Noble

Under’s menacing, classy performance was the highlight in this Thursday evening stroll, with the winger staking a claim for more regular football in the Premier League.

He struck in the 12th minute with a finish of tremendous power, volleying the ball into the corner after Youri Tielemans’s cross was sliced into the air by AEK Athens defender Stratos Svarnas.

Harvey Barnes added the second goal just two minutes later, picking up the ball on the left before cutting inside the penalty area and shooting past Panagiotis Tsintotas, with a huge deflection off Ionut Nedelcearu.

Barnes is another winger adding end product to his game, yet it was no exaggeration to state that he could have finished the game with the match-ball clutched under his arm.

AEK Athens were in disarray, being frequently pulled apart by Leicester’s pace and movement. Tsintotas was under siege, tipping over Dennis Praet’s 25 yard effort and pushing aside Under’s low shot before half-time.

The second-half was almost like a training exercise, with Leicester assured last month of a place in the knockout stages.

Wilfred Ndidi, the defensive midfielder, successfully negotiated 63 minutes in only his third game since returning from a groin injury, in another plus for Rodgers.

Under and Barnes remained a threat, while Tsintotas prevented a third goal from substitute Ayoze Pérez with a desperate save.

Leicester have now won eight of their 12 home matches in this competition, and are assuming the appearance of European veterans.