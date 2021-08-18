Celtics' Yam Madar joins Partizan Belgrade on three-year deal

Where Yam Madar will play after reportedly declining C's two-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Yam Madar's goal of playing for the Boston Celtics will have to wait.

The 20-year-old point guard has signed a three-year contract with KK Partizan, the Serbian club announced Wednesday.

Based in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, KK Partizan competes in the ABA League, the Basketball League of Serbia and the EuroCup, which is Europe's second-highest level of competition behind the EuroLeague.

Madar had an opportunity to remain with the Celtics on a two-way contract but turned it down, Sport5's Omri Manhime reported Tuesday. That's not too surprising, as the Israel native will get the chance to play full-time at the professional level instead of bouncing between Boston and the team's G-League affiliate.

The Celtics' second-round pick in 2020, Madar came into 2021 NBA Summer League with promise after a strong 2020 campaign for Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel's top league. He scored eight points in 17 minutes in his Summer League debut but only appeared in two more games after suffering a groin injury.

Madar expressed his desire to play regular-season minutes for the Celtics earlier this summer, but the writing was on the wall after Boston added Dennis Schroder to a crowded backcourt that includes Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard and Kris Dunn.

Madar's dream is far from dead, though: The Celtics still own his rights and can bring him back for next year's Summer League. So, the young point guard will get an additional year to hone his skills overseas before making another run at a roster spot in 2022.