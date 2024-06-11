How the Celtics won Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Mavs

The Boston Celtics’ Game 2 win vs. the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on Sunday (June 9) was not veteran Boston big man Al Horford’s first time on the right side of a healthy NBA Finals lead. But Horford was proud of his teammates for how they dug deep to get the win.

“Very, very proud of our group,” said the Florida alum to the media after Boston’s 105-98 win. “We understood that we had to protect home court. We knew they were going to come out and be more aggressive. We were able to withstand their runs and protect home.”

To talk over the Celtics Game 2 win and what it means moving forward, the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, weighed in on the victory postgame. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire