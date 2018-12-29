Celtics will be without Robert Williams for rest of the trip originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Celtics will be without rookie big man Robert Williams tonight in Memphis against the Grizzlies and for the New Year's Eve game against the Spurs in San Antonio, coach Brad Stevens told reporters on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says Rob Williams is out for the remainder of this trip and will likely be day-to-day once we return to Boston. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 29, 2018

With Aron Baynes still out with a broken left ring finger and Al Horford on a minutes restriction as he comes back from being out with a knee injury, the Celtics will be shorthanded in the frontcourt again. The Houston Rockets took advantage of that for a 54-38 rebounding edge on the first game of the trip, a 127-113 Boston loss Thursday.

Williams, 6-foot-10, was the 27th overall pick from Texas A&M, is averaging 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

The Celtics return home to play Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE





