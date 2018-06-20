Celtics were first to show "high level of interest" in Donte DiVincenzo

In an interview with the Boston Globe ahead of Thursday's 2018 NBA Draft, Villanova University coach Jay Wright said the Boston Celtics were the first team to show a "high level of interest," in Donte DiVincenzo.

"I think Danny Ainge might have been the first guy I talked to about Donte," he said. "They saw something in him really early. They liked his competitiveness and his ability to shoot the ball."

Wright went along to explain that the Celtics questioned DiVincenzo's defensive ability, but that they really liked him nonetheless. Boston owns the 27th pick in the NBA Draft this Thursday, and could consider taking the former Wildcat if he is available.

The Celtics brought DiVincenzo in for a pre-draft workout early in the draft process, while Ainge reportedly took him out to lunch after it had concluded.

DiVincenzo averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in his redshirt-sophomore season. He shot 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from three point range, leading the Wildcats to their second NCAA National Championship in three years.

It is possible the Celtics won't be able to select DiVincenzo with the 27th pick with the way his draft stock has risen, but Ainge has plenty of future draft picks to consider a move up in the draft if he has deemed DiVincenzo "his guy."

The 2018 NBA is scheduled to begin on June 21st at 7 p.m. EST.

