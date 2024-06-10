Celtics weather cold three-point shooting in 105-98 Game 2 win over Mavericks

The Boston Celtics weathered a rough shooting night from their superstar and a below-average night from three-point range in their 105-98 Game 2 victory over the Dallas Mavericks Sunday night.

Jayson Tatum struggled to find a shooting rhythm for most of the night (6/22) but still stuffed the stat sheet, tallying 18 points, 12 assists and 9 rebounds.

Point guard Jrue Holiday followed up a productive Game 1 with a louder encore, notching 26 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists. His running mate Derrick White was also efficient throughout the game but was most impactful in the game’s closing moments when he rejected a PJ Washington layup at the rim that would have cut the deficit to three.

Game 3 will take place at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in Dallas.





