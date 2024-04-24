What should the Celtics watch out for in game two against the Heat?

The Boston Celtics won the opening game of their first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat. Erik Spoelstra will undoubtedly look for ways to improve his team’s defensive performance and stifle Boston’s electric perimeter-based offense. However, Miami’s chances of success will continue to be slim due to Jimmy Butler’s absence.

In the latest episode of the ‘Green With Envy’ podcast, the hosts discussed the potential ways Miami will look to adjust its game plan to limit Boston’s effectiveness on both sides of the floor. Most of the discussion focused on how the Celtics must continue to nullify Tyler Herro as an on-ball creator.

Without Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson, who are both injured, the Heat are short on ball-handlers and playmakers. If the Celtics can shut Herro down for significant stretches of the game, it’s hard to see how the Heat could overcome that throughout the course of a series.

You can watch the full episode by clicking on the embedded link below.

Listen to the “Green With Envy” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3DoLhYK

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Oj4dhD

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3K8Mbv

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire