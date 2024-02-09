Celtics vs. Wizards: Prediction, preview, how to watch, stream, start

Will the last game of a long Boston Celtics home stand end up being a trap game for a distracted ball club with its eyes on the stretch run and the NBA’s 2024 All-Star Game? We have our doubts that they will lose to the Washington Wizards, but it would not be the first time the Celtics created a trap game for themselves in such a situation.

So long as a mostly healthy Boston roster gives the Wiz the respect that they deserve, this should be an easy win for the Celtics. And it appears that their injury report may presage that expectation, with Boston having listed all of their two way players as available for the tilt.

Let’s take a look at how you can watch the game.

5 potential players the Celtics could look to add after the trade deadline https://t.co/P9L29E4wud pic.twitter.com/ZHy3T8VKM3 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) February 9, 2024

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 2/9/24

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics Lab 239: Previewing Boston's 2024 NBA trade deadline possibilities with Jack Simone https://t.co/YylXtT2oMt pic.twitter.com/Lurc0mNHwm — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) February 6, 2024

