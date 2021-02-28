Celtics vs. Wizards live stream: Watch 2020-21 NBA game online originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Two weeks ago, the Boston Celtics suffered one of their worst losses of the season against the Washington Wizards.

On Valentine's Day, the Wizards beat the C's 104-91 in a game that never felt like Boston was close in. Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown each had 25 points in the contest, but aside from them, the rest of the team put up 41 points on 23.5 percent shooting from the field and 13.5 percent shooting from deep.

Jayson Tatum had a season-low six points in that contest and was vastly outplayed by his fellow St. Louisan Bradley Beal. He'll certainly want to show better this time around.

That won't necessarily be easy. While the 16-17 Celtics have been struggling of late, the Wizards, now 13-18, have won seven of their last eight games including their win over the Celtics. Beal and Russell Westbrook could prove to be a challenge for Boston to guard with Marcus Smart still sidelined, so Tatum, Brown, and Walker will have to bring their best defensive effort in that contest.

That's if Brown even plays. He is listed as questionable for this matchup with left knee soreness. If he gets a maintenance day, then Tatum and Walker will have to carry the team, but they'll also need some role players to step up and help them to do that.

When: Sunday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream: NBC Sports Boston or the MyTeams App