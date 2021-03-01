Celtics vs. Wizards highlights: Jayson Tatum's late-game heroics help C's emerge with a win

Highlights: Tatum's late-game heroics help C's emerge with a win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics were looking for revenge on the Washington Wizards for a Valentine's Day loss.

And they got it in dramatic fashion.

With just 19.7 seconds left in the game, the C's were down by three points and had the ball. Jayson Tatum drove to the hoop to cut the lead to one. Shortly thereafter, the C's forced Bradley Beal to step out of bounds. Now down one, they had a chance to take the lead with a made basket.

Tatum capitalized. After some trouble inbounding the ball, Tatum was able to get the ball back in his hands and he posted up Beal. Tatum made a shot close to the hoop while falling to the ground with less than five seconds on the clock.

Beal would miss the Wizards' final shot to give the C's the win. He still finished the game with 46 points.

Tatum was the star of the game for his late-game heroics and had 31 points on the day. Kemba Walker also posted a nice day, logging 21 points and eight assists in one of his best efforts of the season.

Here are the highlights from Boston's win to improve to 17-17 on the season.

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 111, Wizards 110

CELTICS' RECORD: 17-17

Daniel Theis with the follow-up jam after Kemba Walker's miss:

Robert Williams does what he does and converts an alley-oop:

The Year of the Time Lord#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/qiXVi8hKhC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 1, 2021

Payton Pritchard nails a deep 3-pointer:

Jayson Tatum with the massive slam-dunk over Robin Lopez:

TATUM SLAM#Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/dCYQjRNJ54 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 1, 2021

Another angle on the JT slam:

Jayson Tatum really *did that*#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/hbpkzOEl1K — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 1, 2021

Javonte Green makes a difficult driving shot:

TOUGH shot by Javonte Green#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/Lk9AR9rity — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 1, 2021

Tatum takes it to Lopez again:

Update: Tatum is still bullying Lopez#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/QO9nsGutwL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 1, 2021

Time Lord with the absurd one-handed alley-oop finish:

OFFICIAL TIME LORD BUSINESS#Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/itYF1LsojX — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 1, 2021

Tatum drains a clutch 3-pointer late in the shot clock:

Jayson "big shot" Tatum #Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/4ddLh8QPD2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 1, 2021

Kemba with the steal, scoop, and lay-in:

Tatum with the game-winner:

Tuesday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET: vs. Los Angeles Clippers