Celtics vs. Trail Blazers highlights: Jayson Tatum leads C's to thrilling win

Highlights: Celtics win fourth straight in a thriller vs. Trail Blazers

The Boston Celtics held on to take down the Portland Trail Blazers in a thriller Tuesday night.

Jayson Tatum led the way with 32 points for Boston, including a clutch 3-pointer in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. The rest of the C's starting lineup scored in double figures as Jaylen Brown tallied 24 points, Kemba Walker had 21, Robert Williams had 16 and Marcus Smart notched 13.

For the Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony was a thorn in the Celtics' side all night. The 36-year-old veteran came through with 25 points off the bench. Blazers star Damian Lillard added 28 points and 10 assists.

Here's a complete recap of the Celtics' fourth straight win.

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 116, Trail Blazers 115

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 28-26

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers highlights

Time Lord doing what Time Lord does best:

Rob Williams throws it DOWN#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/m8ykBnsPON — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 14, 2021

Tristan Thompson swats one away:

Tristan said no way 🚫#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/340MAIGGHz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 14, 2021

Payton Pritchard lobs one to Time Lord:

PP ↗️ Time Lord ↘️#Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/ovd2JFGfQu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 14, 2021

Marcus Smart gets the steal on an incredible hustle play:

What a sequence from Marcus Smart#Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/wol7z3oIfB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 14, 2021

Jayson Tatum does it himself:

"He makes that look easy"#Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/tkJYOZTmqW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 14, 2021

Tatum heating up:

JT is heating UP in the 3rd quarter 🔥#Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/toYNb3dvsD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 14, 2021

Nice hustle by Kemba Walker:

Kemba with the steal and finish #Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/tpa80mhPzM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 14, 2021

Kemba for 3:

Kemba with a BIG three! We've got a good one going in Portland... #Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile

Stream: https://t.co/A4MF3fT4OR pic.twitter.com/Dv8WpJOf4K — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 14, 2021

Tatum in the clutch:

My goodness, JT pic.twitter.com/XWdxAi9PH3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 14, 2021

UP NEXT:

Thursday, April 15 at 10 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Lakers