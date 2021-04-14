Celtics vs. Trail Blazers highlights: Jayson Tatum leads C's to thrilling win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Highlights: Celtics win fourth straight in a thriller vs. Trail Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics held on to take down the Portland Trail Blazers in a thriller Tuesday night.

Jayson Tatum led the way with 32 points for Boston, including a clutch 3-pointer in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. The rest of the C's starting lineup scored in double figures as Jaylen Brown tallied 24 points, Kemba Walker had 21, Robert Williams had 16 and Marcus Smart notched 13.

For the Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony was a thorn in the Celtics' side all night. The 36-year-old veteran came through with 25 points off the bench. Blazers star Damian Lillard added 28 points and 10 assists.

Here's a complete recap of the Celtics' fourth straight win.

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 116, Trail Blazers 115

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 28-26

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers highlights

Time Lord doing what Time Lord does best:

Tristan Thompson swats one away:

Payton Pritchard lobs one to Time Lord:

Marcus Smart gets the steal on an incredible hustle play:

Jayson Tatum does it himself:

Tatum heating up:

Nice hustle by Kemba Walker:

Kemba for 3:

Tatum in the clutch:

UP NEXT:

Thursday, April 15 at 10 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Lakers

Recommended Stories

  • Jayson Tatum

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 42

  • Celtics' Marcus Smart gets steal on incredible hustle play vs. Trail Blazers

    Celtics guard Marcus Smart's unmatched hustle paid off in Tuesday night's game vs. the Trail Blazers.

  • Kemba Walker with a 3-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) with a 3-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 04/13/2021

  • Tatum scores 32, Celtics edge Trail Blazers for 4th straight

    Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final moments, and the Boston Celtics held off the Portland Trail Blazers 116-115 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games. Jaylen Brown added 24 points and Kemba Walker had 21 for Boston, winners of six of their last seven games. “We're trending in the right direction,” Tatum said.

  • Enes Kanter says fasting during Ramadan restores his ‘superpowers’

    The Blazers have three Muslim players, the most of any NBA team.

  • UConn lands star forward Dorka Juhász, who is transferring from Ohio State

    UConn has landed star forward Dorka Juhász, who is transferring from Ohio State.

  • Celtics. vs. Trail Blazers betting preview: Can C's win fourth straight?

    Can the Celtics earn their fourth straight win against the Trail Blazers? Tom Giles breaks down all of the betting trends and tips you need to know heading into Tuesday night's matchup.

  • Warriors’ James Wiseman plans to train with Kevin Garnett in offseason

    Once Wiseman can recover from a knee injury, the rookie plans to hit the gym over the summer with Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.

  • Carmelo Anthony with a 3-pointer vs the Boston Celtics

    Carmelo Anthony (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 3-pointer vs the Boston Celtics, 04/13/2021

  • Luguentz Dort with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz

    Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz, 04/13/2021

  • Minnesota Governor Warns Potential Rioters Ahead of Curfew: ‘You Will Be Arrested’

    Minnesota governor Tim Walz imposed a curfew on Hennepin, Ramsey, and Anoka Counties after a police officer shot and killed a man during a traffic stop outside of Minneapolis. The curfew will last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and will be enforced by what Walz described as the “largest police presence in Minnesota history.” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to those who plan on rioting tonight: "The largest police presence in Minnesota history will be prepared. You will be arrested. You will be charged." pic.twitter.com/TfjcO850zc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2021 “For those who choose to go out and…exploit these tragedies for personal gain, you can rest assured that the largest police presence in Minnesota history will be prepared,” Walz said at a press conference. “You will be arrested. You will be charged….It’s not debatable.” Rioters already looted shops following the Sunday shooting in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer involved accidentally fired her handgun while intending to use a taser on the suspect, identified as Daunte Wright by the victim’s family. The shooting jolted the area amid the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing resident George Floyd during his arrest in May 2020. Video of the arrest sparked massive riots in Minneapolis that spread to other U.S. cities. President Biden also warned against additional rioting at a press conference earlier on Monday. “I want to make it clear again: there is absolutely no justification — none — for looting. No justification for violence. Peaceful protest? Understandable,” Biden said. “We do know that the anger, pain, and trauma that exists in the black community in that environment is real.”

  • Rookie Snapshot 2021: Kadarius Toney fantasy football profile

    Liz Loza continues the wide receiver chapter of her Rookie Snapshot series with big-play specialist, Kadarius Toney.

  • Mel Kiper Jr.'s new 2021 NFL Mock Draft projects bold Patriots trade

    ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr. has released his latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft, and it projects the Patriots to make a bold trade to move up in the first round.

  • Picking a Red Sox MVP is easy -- it's Alex Cora

    Everything is going right for the Red Sox amid their seven-game win streak, and as John Tomase writes, they wouldn't be in this position without manager Alex Cora.

  • Pelicans vs. Knicks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

    New Orleans (25-29) can match their season-long win streak at four games on Wednesday at home against the Knicks (28-27).

  • Celtics Lab 39: Sizing up the East’s middle class ahead of the stretch run

    In this episode, we try to predict the landscape of the East's "middle class" for the remainder of the season.

  • Mom Whose Teen Son Became Addicted Warns About High-Potency Pot

    In 2012, Colorado became the first state to legalize recreational marijuana. The regulatory process that followed primarily focused on the growing, sales and operational aspects of legalization. Protecting kids with safeguards like limits on the potency of THC — marijuana’s mood-altering chemical which can damage developing brains — weren’t prioritized. Now that marijuana legalization is […]

  • PSG knock holders Bayern out of Champions League to reach semis

    Paris St Germain reached the Champions League semi-finals despite a 1-0 home defeat by holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday as they progressed on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate result in a thriller that was on a knife edge until the final whistle. Bayern striker Eric Choupo-Moting scored the only goal before the interval but it was not enough to overturn the German side's 3-2 loss in last week's first leg. Mauricio Pochettino's PSG side, who struggled at times in Munich, had the clearest chances but lacked efficiency, with Neymar hitting the woodwork twice and Kylian Mbappe's speed proving tough to handle but with no end product.

  • Bucs, Broncos, Seahawks players say they won't show up to voluntary workouts without COVID protocols

    With the NFL and NFLPA failing so far to agree on protocols, Denver Broncos players have said they will not show up to voluntary, in-person workouts.

  • Hideki Matsuyama and his green jacket, chilling at the Atlanta airport

    Green jacket winners: They sit around in airports just like us!