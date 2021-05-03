Celtics vs. Trail Blazers highlights: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown injured in loss

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown suffer injuries late in C's-Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics' offense picked up right where they left off from Friday's historic comeback.

But the Portland Trail Blazers' star duo came to play Sunday night.

CJ McCollum (33 points) and Damian Lillard (26 points) were too much for Boston to handle in a 129-119 win at TD Garden that snapped the Celtics' three-game winning streak.

Tatum dropped a team-high 33 points to give him 93 in his last two games while newcomer Evan Fournier (21 points, five rebounds) and rookie Aaron Nesmith (16 points, four rebounds) added impressive performances.

Portland pulled away in the fourth quarter, however, and now has won four in a row. Tatum and Jaylen Brown also appeared to suffer injuries during a collision in the final minute of the game that will be worth monitoring. Both players headed to the locker room after the play.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both leave the game after a collision at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/IVDUL2nM0S — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 3, 2021

Here's a recap of Celtics-Blazers:

FINAL SCORE: Trail Blazers 129, Celtics 119

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 34-31

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers highlights

Great defense by Tristan Thompson leads to instant offense from Tatum early on:

Tristen with the rejection and Tatum with the smooth bucket #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/WYJw6PdswT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 2, 2021

The laws of gravity do not apply to Robert Williams, aka Time Lord:

Story continues

Robert Williams almost hit his head on the rim with this dunk 😳#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/bfQyaSX1xz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 2, 2021

Marcus Smart delivers another perfect alley-oop pass, this time with Romeo Langford on the receiving end:

Marcus Smart dimes up another pass this time to Romeo for the slam#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/ktlBKRh5X9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 3, 2021

Three of Tatum's 24 first-half points:

Jayson Tatum is picking up where he left off with a hot start tonight#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/yPTlxzqFud — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 3, 2021

Tatum carried the momentum into the second half:

JT with the clean up and under finish#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/cyEOKMi03P — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 3, 2021

Nesmith was a flamethrower from deep, hitting all four of his 3-point attempts:

Aaron Nesmith continues his great play with this 3#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/2UlHpTt6OA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 3, 2021

Fournier stepped up on defense with this clutch steal and assist to Tatum in the fourth quarter:

Fournier with the clamps 🔒 easy finish for Tatum on the other end#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/reAtZAjToS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 3, 2021

Celtics schedule

Wednesday, May 5: at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. ET