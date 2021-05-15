Celtics vs. Timberwolves takeaways: C's gain much-needed confidence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

C's gain much-needed confidence with win over T'Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics finally got off the schneid with a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Led by Jayson Tatum's 26 points, the shorthanded C's got the job done without Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams, and Tristan Thompson. Evan Fournier chipped in 18 points of his own while Semi Ojeleye, Payton Pritchard, and Luke Kornet combined for 29 in Boston's starting lineup.

Forsberg: Which team should scare C's most in play-in tournament?

Here are three quick takeaways from the Celtics' win, which brings them to 36-35 on the campaign with one game left on the regular-season schedule.

If nothing else, Celtics gained much-needed confidence

This wasn't a meaningful game for the Celtics, who are locked into the seventh seed and will be partipating in the play-in tournament. But it marked the end of a four-game losing skid, so there certainly were positives to take away from the victory.

To put it bluntly, the C's had looked lifeless over their last several games. A horrible loss to the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday virtually guaranteed Boston a spot in the play-in tourney while zapping any confidence it had in the process.

While a win over the 22-49 T'Wolves isn't anything to boast about, it should at least raise the Celtics' confidence with the play-in tournament looming. Minnesota actually has played pretty solid basketball as of late, winning eight of its last 14 games entering Saturday. The C's dominated the matchup despite missing a number of key players.

"Obviously, we've had some tough losses lately," Tatum told NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg after the game. "So regardless of the outcome today -- obviously we're going to be the seventh seed regardless -- just wanted to come out and try to feel good about ourselves, feel good about the way we played, and I think we accomplished that today."

It wasn't necessarily a win that will inspire optimism from the fan base, but perhaps it's a victory that will spark something within the locker room.

Supporting cast stepped up

The Celtics' role players have been a major disappointment, but they stepped up big time Saturday with Walker, Smart, Brown, Williams, and Thompson absent.

It all started with Pritchard, who came out the gate firing with three 3-pointers in the first half. After that, Tremont Waters stood out for the C's second unit with 14 points and seven assists in 22 minutes. 

Kornet played a team-high 31 minutes and made the most of them as he tallied 12 points, six rebounds, and four blocks. Ojeleye joined Pritchard and Kornet in the starting lineup and finished with six points and seven boards.

Other contributors on the Celtics bench included Grant Williams (11 pts, 6 reb), Aaron Nesmith (9 pts, 4 reb), Jabari Parker (9 pts, 3 reb), and Romeo Langford (8 pts, 2 ast).

Hornets or Wizards?

The Celtics' final game of the regular season will come against the New York Knicks on Sunday at 1 p.m ET. There will be another game taking place at the same time that will garner the attention of C's fans.

The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards are set to face off in a battle for the eighth seed. The winner will earn a trip to TD Garden to take on the Celtics in the play-in tournament.

Boston is 2-1 against both teams this season.

Recommended Stories

  • Top plays from Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics

    Top plays from Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics, 05/15/2021

  • Tatum, Celtics cruise to 124-108 win over Timberwolves

    Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the short-handed Boston Celtics cruised to a 124-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Evan Fournier added 18 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Six Celtics scored in double-figures as Boston snapped its four-game losing streak.

  • Celtics injury update: Five players to sit vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

    Rest may be a factor as much as health in some cases.

  • Celtics breeze to an easy 124 – 108 win over T-Wolves down several players

    Boston's bench had perhaps its most complete game of the season in a mostly meaningless game.

  • Irving scores 22, Nets big three all play in win against Bulls

    NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 22 points while playing with Kevin Durant and James Harden for the first time in three months, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 105-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. The eighth appearance of the season for Brooklyn’s Big Three wasn’t particularly pretty, with the Nets falling quickly

  • WATCH: Chiefs rookies in action at minicamp Day 2

    Check out some videos from the second day of Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp.

  • Meet Josh Baez, a 17-year-old from Massachusetts who is drawing dozens of big league scouts

    Josh Baez will likely go in the first or second round of this year's MLB amateur draft, but his journey off the field is even more impressive.

  • Packers rookie Amari Rodgers explains why he picked No. 8

    No. 3 wasn't available, so the Packers rookie receiver applied a little symbolism and took the No. 8.

  • Bruins vs. Capitals live stream: How to watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 online

    The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs have finally arrived, and it all begins Saturday night with the Capitals hosting the Bruins for Game 1 of their first-round series in Washington.

  • Vikings salary cap space update after the Mike Hughes trade

    Here is an update on the Minnesota Vikings' 2021 salary cap space after the team traded Mike Hughes.

  • Terry Stotts says his Blazers won't mess with karma and will try to beat Denver Sunday night

    This is the time of the season when teams can attempt to manipulate their playoff seeding by 'resting' their best players.

  • Fast-finishing Penguins open playoffs against Islanders

    Kris Letang has never missed the playoffs during his 15-year career. “Sometimes you have that feeling inside you like ‘This year is a good year,’ like you have a good team,” Letang said. Good vibes in Pittsburgh, however, can vanish quickly, particularly when the New York Islanders are involved.

  • Biden makes progress on compromise effort to pass $2tn infrastructure bill

    President has held one-on-one meetings with members of both parties – but will Republicans torpedo his proposals? Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. The discussions are still in nascent stages and lawmakers have kept mum on the sticking points. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images Joe Biden has vowed to make every effort to work with Republicans until progress is impossible. Right now, he and conservative lawmakers see an infrastructure bill as still within the realm of possibility. If so, it would mark a significant step forwards for Biden in passing a large part of his legislative agenda aimed at sparking the recovery of the pandemic-hit US economy. Biden’s team has consciously drawn comparisons to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s effort to lift America out of the Great Depression through government programs and big public works projects. Over the past week, Biden has engaged in one-on-one sit-downs and group discussions with the highest-ranking Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Congress, and more conservative members of the Democratic party. Those discussions have been the the most visible movement among both Biden officials and Republicans on coming to an infrastructure deal, as the president looks to pass his roughly $2tn American Jobs Plan. Biden has promised to work with Republicans until gridlock occurs. For years, Republicans and Democrats have groused that if only an administration would undertake a serious bipartisan stab at updating the nation’s roads, bridges, transportation and electrical grid. Biden is trying to do just that. On Thursday Biden met with five Republican senators helping to lead the negotiations alongside the transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, and commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo. “We had a very productive – more than courteous – give-and-take. We did talk specifics, and the president has asked us to come back and rework an offer so that he can then react to that and then reoffer to us,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the point-person for Republicans negotiating an infrastructure deal with the White House, said after the meeting on Thursday. She added: “So we’re very encouraged. We feel very encouraged by the bipartisan shift that we think this infrastructure package can carry forward and again I’m grateful and his staff for the give-and-take that we shared in the Oval Office.” The discussions are still in nascent stages and lawmakers have kept mum on the sticking points. Two broad points of division have been the total price tag. The Biden administration has been pushing for an infrastructure package at about $2tn while Republicans have vacillated on their ideal number. Last month that number was at about $586bn, but more recently Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, said a bill shouldn’t cost more than $800bn. Capito’s initial infrastructure blueprint was sparse on how it would be financed. Details on the sticking points between Republicans and Democrats have been scant but Republicans have been hoping to fund a final infrastructure compromise through user fees, such as raising taxes on gas and electric vehicles. Some of the more conservative Democrats in the chamber have expressed openness to this, while other members of the caucus have warned that user fees could effectively be taxing poorer Americans. Biden, who likes to portray himself as a consummate broker, has also expressed openness to a compromise. “We didn’t compromise on anything. I laid out what I thought we should be doing, and how it should be paid for, and my colleagues in the Senate came back to me and said they’ll come back with a counteroffer of what they are prepared to do, and how to fund it. And then we’ll talk again next week,” Biden said after the Thursday meeting. Building Back Together, the pro-Biden administration outside group, has been airing ads across the country touting infrastructure. Biden officials have also been speaking to lawmakers to suss out their positions on a deal. Biden has also held one-on-one meetings with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, the two most conservative Democrats in the Senate caucus. He has also met with Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, who chairs the environment and public works committee. In the meetings with Carper and Sinema the discussions veered toward using user fees as funding methods. “We didn’t talk specifics. He understands, and he’s up on everything – he knows what’s going on. He’s well versed in what’s going on,” Manchin said. “He understands and he just thinks … he wants to make sure that we all want something good to happen for our country.” Asked when he planned to meet with Biden again Manchin said: “Whenever he calls me.” Biden and other Democrats would prefer to pay for the infrastructure bill by raising the corporate tax to 28% from 21% – a move Republicans are unlikely to embrace easily. It’s still unclear exactly what a compromise would look like, or if it can happen by Memorial Day, a deadline the president would prefer. “Initially our goal was sometime this summer, maybe by the fourth of July recess to try to report a bill out of committee,” Senator Carper said in an interview. “We’ve moved it up like a month and a half. If we can get out of committee on a bipartisan vote by Memorial Day that would be great.”

  • REITs vs. REIT ETFs: How They Compare

    Learn about the difference in investing in a REIT for a single real estate company versus investing in a REIT ETF that tracks a larger REIT index.

  • UFC 262 live results: Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira highlights, results and analysis

    Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira fight for the vacant lightweight title.

  • After UFC cancellation, Amanda Ribas still struggling with symptoms during second bout with COVID-19

    The UFC contender is still in Las Vegas quarantining almost a week after her fight cancellation.

  • NBA betting: Nets most popular title bet, but LeBron and the Lakers loom large

    The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.

  • Ben Rothwell welcomes ‘Beast Boy’ Chris Barnett to the octagon at UFC Fight Night 188

    Ben Rothwell will compete just a couple of weeks after having his fight scratched when he faces Chris Barnett at UFC Fight Night 188.

  • Tom Brady vs. Patriots in New England will be a showdown like no other in NFL history

    This will be a cauldron of emotions — nostalgia, appreciation, friendship, devotion, defiance, rivalry, desperation, one-upmanship.

  • Medina Spirit leads Preakness Stakes 2021 odds after Baffert agrees to conditions

    Amid controversy from a failed drug test, Derby champ Medina Spirit opens as the favorite for the 146th Preakness Stakes (May 15, 5 p.m. ET, NBC).