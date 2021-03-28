Celtics vs. Thunder highlights: 19-0 run carries C's to victory

Highlights: 19-0 fourth quarter run keys C's victory over Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics started off ice cold against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Halfway through the first quarter, they had just five points.

But as the game went on, the C's continued to fight. They trailed almost the entire evening, but entering the fourth quarter, they had cut the Thunder lead to just four thanks to a torrid stretch from Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics started the fourth quarter the exact right way. Jayson Tatum got to the hoop for an easy dunk, and that kicked the C's offense into high gear.

In the fourth quarter, the Celtics went on a 19-0 run -- started by back-to-back 3-point makes from the newest Celtic, Luke Kornet -- and outscored the Thunder 35-14 in the quarter to earn the victory. It was a great, resilient effort from the Celtics and it was a key win for them without Kemba Walker.

Tatum (27 points) and Brown (25) led the Celtics in scoring, but Payton Pritchard (12) and Carsen Edwards (10) provided key scoring stretches off the bench that helped Boston earn their 23rd win of the season.

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 111, Thunder 94

CELTICS' RECORD: 23-23

Celtics vs. Thunder highlights

Payton Pritchard with the nice follow:

Aaron Nesmith finds Tacko Fall for the easy jam:

Pritchard hits an absurd step-back shot:

Marcus Smart finds Robert Williams for the dunk:

Another angle on the Time Lord's slam:

Jaylen Brown takes it to the rack for the and-one:

Luke Kornet gives the C's a lead they won't relinquish:

Tatum stays hot from deep:

Aaron Nesmith finishes off the 19-0 run:

UP NEXT:

Monday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. New Orleans Pelicans