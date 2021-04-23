Breaking News:

NBA prospect Terrence Clarke dies in car accident

Celtics vs. Suns highlights: Kemba Walker drops 32 in C's win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Highlights: Kemba Walker leads C's over Suns, 99-86 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics cooled down the red-hot Phoenix Suns with a win Thursday night at TD Garden.

Kemba Walker was the star for Boston leading the way with 32 points, tying his season-high, and going 11 for 17 from the floor (5 for 11 from 3). Jayson Tatum had a rough shooting night (15 points, 3 for 17) but contributed in other ways with 11 rebounds and six assists. Tristan Thompson added nine points and 12 boards.

Chris Paul scored 22 points for a Suns team that simply wasn't able to find any offensive consistency. Devin Booker added 15 before fouling out.

Here's a recap of the C's victory, which marks their seventh in their last eight games.

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 99, Suns 86

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 32-27

Celtics vs. Suns highlights

Marcus Smart making winning plays:

Jabari Parker throws one down:

Aaron Nesmith drills a big 3:

Incredible D from Smart:

Kemba Walker putting on a show:

Payton Pritchard getting hot from deep:

UP NEXT:

Friday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Brooklyn Nets

Recommended Stories