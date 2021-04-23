Celtics vs. Suns highlights: Kemba Walker drops 32 in C's win
Highlights: Kemba Walker leads C's over Suns, 99-86 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics cooled down the red-hot Phoenix Suns with a win Thursday night at TD Garden.
Kemba Walker was the star for Boston leading the way with 32 points, tying his season-high, and going 11 for 17 from the floor (5 for 11 from 3). Jayson Tatum had a rough shooting night (15 points, 3 for 17) but contributed in other ways with 11 rebounds and six assists. Tristan Thompson added nine points and 12 boards.
Chris Paul scored 22 points for a Suns team that simply wasn't able to find any offensive consistency. Devin Booker added 15 before fouling out.
Here's a recap of the C's victory, which marks their seventh in their last eight games.
FINAL SCORE: Celtics 99, Suns 86
CELTICS' RECORD: 32-27
Celtics vs. Suns highlights
Marcus Smart making winning plays:
Marcus Smart with the hustle and pretty finish #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/VQ592KFaK2
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 22, 2021
Marcus has eyes in the back of his head #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/nc44dympJr
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 22, 2021
Jabari Parker throws one down:
Jabari Parker with the POSTER #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/W0EGJccUVM
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 22, 2021
Aaron Nesmith drills a big 3:
Nesmith with the 3 to make it a double digit lead#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/Ogp2KKa1M2
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 23, 2021
Incredible D from Smart:
There's a reason Marcus is First Team All-Defense 😏 pic.twitter.com/DSj7J3t8xa
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 23, 2021
Kemba Walker putting on a show:
Kemba Walker is having himself a night vs the Suns#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/MIcmlgCOuk
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 23, 2021
Payton Pritchard getting hot from deep:
Pritchard keeps climbing up the Celtics rookie rankings for 3s made#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/mvgUFwx2JT
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 23, 2021
UP NEXT:
Friday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Brooklyn Nets