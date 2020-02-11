Celtics vs. Rockets odds: Best NBA picks with C's as road underdogs

Old friends Marcus Smart and James Harden will meet again Tuesday night.

The Boston Celtics travel to Houston for a marquee matchup with the Rockets, who are 1-2 since trading Clint Capela and rolling with a new small-ball lineup led by Harden and Russell Westbrook.

The red-hot Celtics, who have won seven consecutive games and 10 of their last 11, again should be fully healthy after dispatching the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Celtics-Rockets clashes have proved entertaining in the past: Smart famously got under Harden's skin during a Dec. 2017 C's win, but Houston got revenge by winning the teams' next three matchups.

Who has the edge Tuesday night? Here are our betting predictions for Celtics-Rockets, as well as two NBA locks against the spread.

(All odds provided by WestGate Superbook.)

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Houston's transition to small ball is a great development for the Celtics, whose best lineups are small and versatile. With the Rockets still finding their identity post-Capela, I like the Celtics (+110) in an upset.

Point Spread: Only the Thunder have a better record against the spread this season than Boston, which has covered in 31 of its 52 games. The Celtics (+2) have lost three straight in Houston but are 8-4 as road underdogs this season. They win outright and cover.

Point Total: There's plenty of offensive firepower in this game, but this matchup always seems to become a defensive battle: The under has hit in 11 of the last 14 Celtics-Rockets matchups. Give me the UNDER on a bloated 232 point total.

Story continues

Darren's record picking the Celtics' moneyline, point spread and point total: 71-39-1 (64.0% success rate)

NBA Locks of the Night

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder (-8): As mentioned above: OKC is the NBA's best team against the spread. The Spurs are on a five-game losing streak and have covered just once in that span. I'll take the home team in a comfortable victory.

Chicago Bulls (+3) at Washington Wizards: Here's your upset special of the night. The Bulls have won six in a row when playing the Wizards on the road and are 6-1 overall in the teams' last seven matchups.

Darren's record picking NBA locks against the spread: 37-36-1 (50% success rate)

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Rockets, which begins Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live followed by tip-off at 9:30 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

Celtics vs. Rockets odds: Best NBA picks with C's as road underdogs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston