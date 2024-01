The Celtics defeated the Rockets, 116-107. Kristaps Porzingis recorded 32 points (6-11 3PM), 5 rebounds, and 5 blocks for the Celtics, with Jaylen Brown adding 13 points, 11 rebounds, and a season-high 10 assists in the victory. Alperen Sengun tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Rockets in the losing effort.