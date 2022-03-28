Celtics vs. Raptors injury report: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown among four players out for Boston

Celtics vs. Raptors injury report: Four starters out for C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Injury concerns have struck the Boston Celtics at the worst possible time.

In addition to Robert Williams III, who's out indefinitely after tearing his meniscus on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston will be out three more starters against the Toronto Raptors on Monday at Scotiabank Arena.

Marcus Smart will be the only regular starter available for the Celtics, who'll be without Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford against the Raptors.

Tatum, Brown and Horford should hopefully return by Wednesday for Boston, when it will host the Miami Heat with first place in the Eastern Conference on the line. The Celtics and Heat own identical 47-28 records through Sunday, and with both teams in action on Monday but off Tuesday, they'll be no more than a game apart for their meeting Wednesday.

One other player Boston should have available on Monday in Canada will be Matt Ryan, whom the team signed to a two-way contract in February.

Suiting up for my first NBA regular season game tonight. No matter the twists and turns, highs and lows, it was all worth it. Letâ€™s go! @celtics â˜˜ï¸ — Matt Ryan (@Matt_Ryan04) March 28, 2022

The Celtics also reportedly signed big man Juwan Morgan to a 10-day contract earlier Monday, a move which could help offset the loss of Time Lord.

Toronto (42-32) is currently a game up on the Cleveland Cavaliers for sixth in the Eastern Conference, which means it has plenty to play for on Monday as it tries to avoid the play-in tournament line.