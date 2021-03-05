Celtics vs. Raptors highlights: C's earn fourth straight victory, 132-125

Highlights: Celtics beat Raptors for fourth straight win, 132-125 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics head into the All-Star break with plenty of momentum as they earned their fourth straight victory Thursday night vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Jayson Tatum was the star with 27 points and 12 rebounds, but it was a great all-around effort by the C's offensively. Eight Celtics scored in double figures, and the second unit stepped up in a big way.

Grant Williams finished with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting (3-of-4 from 3), Robert Williams had 10 points and seven boards, and Jeff Teague came through with 14 points including a clutch floater late in the fourth quarter. Payton Pritchard also had a nice night contributing 10 points and four assists

For the Raptors, Norman Powell led the way with 25 points and Kyle Lowry made his mark as a distributor with a whopping 19 assists.

Here are the highlights from Boston's win:

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 132, Raptors 125

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 19-17

HIGHLIGHTS

Daniel Theis hits the tough fallaway, and-1:

Time Lord with the rejection:

Time Lord is back at it#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/mkyRLOa8Gl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021

Payton Pritchard from deep:

Grant Williams drills a 3 of his own:

Grant is feelin' it#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/zcdVrbOfKo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021

Time Lord getting it done on both sides of the court:

Jayson Tatum does his best Time Lord impression:

Tatum was like "I can dunk too, Rob"#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/EIRflaPH3Q — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021

Tatum from downtown:

JT for threeeee#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/MUNE28r4rL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021

C's show off the ball movement:

Tatum with the moves:

JT turns on the spin cycle#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/7WHULlw50A — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021

Jeff Teague comes through with the clutch floater:

Jeff Teague with a BIG floater#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/17NK6lA8Ki — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021

UP NEXT:

Thursday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET: at Brooklyn Nets