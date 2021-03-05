Celtics vs. Raptors highlights: C's earn fourth straight victory, 132-125
The Boston Celtics head into the All-Star break with plenty of momentum as they earned their fourth straight victory Thursday night vs. the Toronto Raptors.
Jayson Tatum was the star with 27 points and 12 rebounds, but it was a great all-around effort by the C's offensively. Eight Celtics scored in double figures, and the second unit stepped up in a big way.
Grant Williams finished with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting (3-of-4 from 3), Robert Williams had 10 points and seven boards, and Jeff Teague came through with 14 points including a clutch floater late in the fourth quarter. Payton Pritchard also had a nice night contributing 10 points and four assists
For the Raptors, Norman Powell led the way with 25 points and Kyle Lowry made his mark as a distributor with a whopping 19 assists.
Here are the highlights from Boston's win:
FINAL SCORE: Celtics 132, Raptors 125
CELTICS' RECORD: 19-17
HIGHLIGHTS
Daniel Theis hits the tough fallaway, and-1:
Theis: still nice.#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/j0RBwe2NdE
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021
Time Lord with the rejection:
Time Lord is back at it#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/mkyRLOa8Gl
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021
Payton Pritchard from deep:
PP for 3!#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/vOaY6JuyUT
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021
Grant Williams drills a 3 of his own:
Grant is feelin' it#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/zcdVrbOfKo
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021
Time Lord getting it done on both sides of the court:
SLAM LORD#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/dj0zuqVuzS
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021
Jayson Tatum does his best Time Lord impression:
Tatum was like "I can dunk too, Rob"#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/EIRflaPH3Q
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021
Tatum from downtown:
JT for threeeee#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/MUNE28r4rL
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021
C's show off the ball movement:
Hockey assist!#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/UOmbN0BKV2
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021
Tatum with the moves:
JT turns on the spin cycle#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/7WHULlw50A
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021
Jeff Teague comes through with the clutch floater:
Jeff Teague with a BIG floater#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/17NK6lA8Ki
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021
UP NEXT:
Thursday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET: at Brooklyn Nets