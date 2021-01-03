Celtics vs. Pistons Overreactions: Time to end the two-big lineup?

Time for Celtics to end two-big Thompson/Theis lineup? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics avenged Friday's loss to the Detroit Pistons with a 122-120 victory on Sunday.

It wasn't the prettiest win, but it was a win nonetheless with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum coming up clutch in the fourth quarter. Brown hit a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Tatum finished things off with a midrange game-winner.

Here are three instant overreactions to the C's win, which brings them to 4-3 on the season:

1. Brad Stevens should be on the hot seat.

If you're active on Celtics Twitter, you likely noticed C's head coach Brad Stevens receiving plenty of criticism for his approach in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Some of it was deserved, but the "Brad Stevens on the hot seat?" talk is absurd.

That isn't to say Stevens doesn't deserve some of the blame for the team's early struggles this season. After all, having Jaylen Brown sit on the bench in the fourth quarter of a close game is a major mistake. Especially when the guy is shooting over 80 percent from the field.

But to say Stevens deserves to be fired after seven games is a huge stretch. Let's have that talk in June.

Verdict: Overreaction.

2. Time to end the two-big lineup with Tristan Thompson and Daniel Theis.

OK, another valid critique of Stevens is the two-big lineup with Tristan Thompson and Daniel Theis on the floor at the same time. It simply has not been efficient through the first seven games of the campaign. The numbers don't lie.

The Celtics have a -41.2 Net Rating in the 3rd quarter with Tristan Thompson & Daniel Theis both on the floor 🤮 — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) January 3, 2021

... and they haven't been a whole lot better in the other three quarters either.

The lineup could work against teams like the Milwaukee Bucks or Indiana Pacers, but it's too inconsistent to put out there every game. It's time to put an end to the experiment.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

3. Celtics would be foolish to include Jaylen Brown in a James Harden trade.

Jaylen Brown seemed to make his thoughts on the James Harden trade rumors clear in a recent Instagram post, and he's been sending a message with his performance as well.

The 24-year-old has been the Celtics' best player so far this season and kept it going Sunday with 31 points on 13-for-16 shooting. He's now fifth in the league in scoring. While it's a small sample size only seven games into the campaign, Brown appears to have taken a major leap in his development.

Parting ways with Brown at this point for a 31-year-old Harden would be silly. Brown has perennial All-Star written all over him if he can keep up anything close to this pace. Plus, Harden wouldn't be the greatest fit in Boston anyway. Just ask Semi Ojeleye.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Next up for the C's is a matchup vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Tampa Bay. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.