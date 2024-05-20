Celtics vs. Pacers Livestream: Where to Watch the First NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Fans can watch the Celtics vs. Pacers NBA finals game online with a live TV streaming service, including Sling TV.

The Indiana Pacers are headed to the 2024 NBA Finals, and it’s gearing up to be a matchup worth streaming. On Tuesday’s 8 p.m. tipoff at the TD Garden, the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Celtics, the No. 1 seed, will face off in the first-round of the Eastern Conference series. This will be the seventh time in playoff history that these teams will square off, with the Celtics having won four out of the previous six series in the first round.

The Celtics may have the home-court advantage in the seven-game series, but the Pacers just beat the Knicks with some insane shooting in the Game 7 clincher at Madison Square Garden, scoring 130-109. The pressure is still on for the Celtics, who won’t have Kristaps Porzingis to start the series, but it’ll still be difficult for the Pacers to compete defensively.

So if you’re a cord-cutter looking to still watch the game live, here’s the rundown on where to livestream the first Celtics vs. Pacers NBA finals game online.

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Finals Game Online

The first game of the Celtics vs Pacers Eastern Conference finals series will air live on May 21. But if you’ve cut your cable, here’s how your quick streaming guide:

Stream Celtics vs Pacers NBA Finals Game on Sling TV

Celtics vs. Pacers will be televised on ESPN, and Sling’s Orange subscription is the best live TV streamer that offers access to the channel. Cord-cutters can test out the plan with half off your first month of Sling (the Sling plan then hops up to the standard $40 a month after that). Over 32 channels come included with your Orange subscription, including ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, so you’ll be able to catch all of the NBA finals series for just $20.

Another great option is their Orange + Blue package, which carries ESPN, TNT, and FOX Sports, and RSNs (in select areas). Best of all, this Orange + Blue package starts at just $30 a month for your first month, and you can also get certain conference channels with the Sling Sports Extra add-on ($11 a month).

When Is the First Celtics vs Pacers Finals Game? Date, Time

Boston plays Indiana on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Predictions

Ahead of the first big game, the Celtics are heaving favored to win the series with a betting line of -900 and the Pacers at +600. They’ve won 17 more games than Indiana during the season, though the Pacers have led the league in points scored (123.3 per game). That being said, the Celtics simply have the edge when it comes to team experience, depth, and defensive skills.

