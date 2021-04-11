Celtics vs. Nuggets highlights: C's dominate fourth quarter to win, 105-87

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Highlights: Celtics dominate fourth quarter to beat Nuggets, 105-87 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics went on a wild 40-8 run to complete a convincing comeback win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Nikola Jokic was a problem for the C's in the first half, but Boston was able to limit the Nuggets star down the stretch and outscore Denver in the fourth quarter, 31-8. Jokic finished with 17 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Coming off his 53-point outing, Jayson Tatum was huge for the Celtics again in Sunday's win. He ended up with 28 points and 10 rebounds while Jaylen Brown contributed 20 points and eight boards.

Here's a complete recap of the C's impressive win, which snaps the Nuggets' eight-game win streak.

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 105, Nuggets 87

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 27-26

Celtics vs. Nuggets highlights

Romeo Langford with the strong finish for the and-1:

Jaylen Brown shows off the moves for an and-1 of his own:

Jayson Tatum ends the first half in style:

Time Lord throws down the lob:

Kemba Walker steals it and scores:

Jayson Tatum leading the charge in the fourth quarter:

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET at Portland Trail Blazers

Recommended Stories