Celtics vs. Nuggets highlights: C's dominate fourth quarter to win, 105-87

Highlights: Celtics dominate fourth quarter to beat Nuggets, 105-87 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics went on a wild 40-8 run to complete a convincing comeback win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Nikola Jokic was a problem for the C's in the first half, but Boston was able to limit the Nuggets star down the stretch and outscore Denver in the fourth quarter, 31-8. Jokic finished with 17 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Coming off his 53-point outing, Jayson Tatum was huge for the Celtics again in Sunday's win. He ended up with 28 points and 10 rebounds while Jaylen Brown contributed 20 points and eight boards.

Here's a complete recap of the C's impressive win, which snaps the Nuggets' eight-game win streak.

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 105, Nuggets 87

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 27-26

Celtics vs. Nuggets highlights

Romeo Langford with the strong finish for the and-1:

Jaylen Brown shows off the moves for an and-1 of his own:

JB with the fake, fake, and foul 💪🏽#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/rSxxCuMfzX — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 11, 2021

Jayson Tatum ends the first half in style:

What a bucket from JT to end the half#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/xTZAeWHDKw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 11, 2021

Time Lord throws down the lob:

Story continues

No one can stop the Lob to Rob#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/qkwBkeGlkF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 11, 2021

Kemba Walker steals it and scores:

Steal and score#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/9UhNOo16tp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 11, 2021

Jayson Tatum leading the charge in the fourth quarter:

JT on a HEATER#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/5l0eCKjmx1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 11, 2021

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET at Portland Trail Blazers