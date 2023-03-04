Celtics vs. Nets takeaways: C's start strong, finish flat in brutal loss

Celtics-Nets takeaways: C's start strong, finish flat in brutal loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Brooklyn Nets spoiled Jayson Tatum's 25th birthday on Friday night by handing the Boston Celtics their worst loss of the season.

The C's started the game on fire, but they cooled off from the second quarter on as they watched a 28-point lead disappear. Brooklyn pulled ahead in the third quarter and piled it on in the fourth to earn a 115-105 win at TD Garden.

With the defeat, the Celtics' win streak against the Nets (regular season and playoffs) comes to an end at 10 games. They hadn't lost to Brooklyn since Nov. 24, 2021.

Jaylen Brown (35 points) was the bright spot for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum (22 points) struggled on his birthday, shooting 0-for-8 from 3-point range. Derrick White chipped in 16 points off the bench.

Mikal Bridges propelled the Nets to victory with a game-high 38 points. Cam Johnson had 20 while Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie added 17 apiece.

The Celtics are now 45-19 on the season and will look to get back on track when they host the New York Knicks on Sunday night. First, here are our takeaways from Friday's brutal loss to Brooklyn.

Strong start, ugly finish

For the first 12 minutes, it looked like the Celtics were headed toward one of their easiest wins in recent memory. They jumped out to a 21-5 lead and finished the frame up 37-15. Brooklyn shot just 24 percent from the floor, including 18 percent from deep. It was reminiscent of the last time these two teams met when the Celtics outscored the Nets 46-16 in the first quarter.

Then, the energy shifted.

The C's had a 28-point lead with 7:23 to go in the second quarter, but the Nets went on a 32-13 run to cut the deficit to nine at the half. They shot 15-for-23 from the floor in the frame.

Brooklyn continued its dominance in the third as it pulled ahead and didn't look back. It finished off a double-digit victory while becoming the first team this season to rally back from a 28-point deficit. According to Celtics radio voice Sean Grande, it's the largest comeback win against Boston since the Phoenix Suns were down 29 in December 2003.

Too many turnovers

There were many reasons for the Celtics' awful loss. They took their foot off the gas after a strong first quarter, Tatum's shooting struggles returned, they shot 30 percent from beyond the arc as a team, the list goes on. But above all else, it was the turnovers that cost them.

Joe Mazzulla: "They beat us in every analytical category possible... you can play as hard as you want but you're not going to win with that" pic.twitter.com/MkkFG6VVfH — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 4, 2023

Boston's 19 turnovers marked its highest total of the season to this point. Brooklyn took advantage with 21 points off those turnovers.

That sloppiness gave the Nets the momentum they needed to chip away at the deficit. It affected the Celtics on the defensive end as they were unable to get stops once Brooklyn gained confidence in the second quarter. They failed to fix the issue in the second half and the Nets ran away with the double-digit win.

Adding injury to insult

The night went from bad to worse for the Celtics when they lost Robert Williams to injury. In the third quarter, Williams landed awkwardly on a block attempt and immediately took himself out of the game.

Robert Williams is out for the remainder of the game with left hamstring tightness pic.twitter.com/UcWp1swEam — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 4, 2023

The Celtics ruled Williams out with left hamstring tightness shortly afterward. It's currently unclear how much time the big man will miss, if any, but it's the last thing C's fans want to see in the final stretch of the regular season. Boston had just gotten fully healthy out of the All-Star break, and health will be the key to bringing home Banner 18 in June. Losing Williams would be devastating.