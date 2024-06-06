Celtics vs. Mavericks Livestream: How to Watch the NBA Finals Without Cable

Quick Answer: Watch Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals games with a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, like DirecTV Stream, fubo, or Hulu + Live TV or with a digital antenna.

It’s time to crown champions: The 2024 NBA Finals have arrived.

This year, basketball’s biggest tournament sees the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks up against the No. 1 Boston Celtics. The Celtics secured their finals berth with a decisive 4-0 Eastern Conference victory against the Indiana Pacers. The Mavs also worked fast, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 to win the Western Conference.

If you’re looking to watch Celtics vs. Mavericks games during this year’s NBA Finals, read on. Below is a full guide on where to watch Celtics vs. Mavericks games, including which TV channel shows the Finals and where to livestream Celtics vs. Mavericks games without cable.

Where to Watch Celtics vs. Mavericks Finals On TV

The Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals are airing exclusively on ABC.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Mavericks Finals Online

Although Celtics vs. Mavericks games are only being shown on ABC, cord-cutters can still watch the Finals without cable using any live TV streaming service that carries ABC. Alternatively, you can also watch Celtics vs. Mavericks games with a digital antenna.

Stream Celtics vs. Mavericks on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of our favorite options for sports fans, and it carries ABC in all of its packages for easy NBA Finals streaming. You get a five-day free trial to start, which you can use to watch two Celtics vs. Mavericks games for free. After that, pricing starts at $79.99 a month.

Stream Celtics vs. Mavericks on fubo

Another one of our favorite streamers for watching Celtics vs. Mavericks games is fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. ABC is available in all of its plans, which start at $79.99 a month after the free trial.

Stream Celtics vs. Mavericks on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also carries ABC, making it another easy way to watch Celtics vs. Mavericks games. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month and comes with a three-day free trial.

Stream Celtics vs. Mavericks With a Digital Antenna

Don’t want to sign up for another streaming service? Depending on your location, you might also be able to watch Celtics vs. Mavericks games on ABC with a digital antenna. These affordable devices give you access to local channels for free. Pick up this one on Amazon for just $15, but make sure it’ll let you access ABC where you live first.

When Are Celtics vs. Mavericks Games? 2024 Finals Schedule

The Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals series kicks off with Game 1 on Thursday, June 6. The Celtics have homecourt advantage. The series will run through Sunday, June 23, if a Game 7 is necessary. Here’s the full schedule (times in ET):

Game 1: Mavericks at Celtics

Thursday, June 6 — 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Game 2: Mavericks at Celtics

Sunday, June 9 — 8 p.m. on ABC

Game 3: Celtics at Mavericks

Wednesday, June 12 — 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Game 4: Celtics at Mavericks

Friday, June 14 — 8:30 p.m. on ABC

*Game 5: Mavericks at Celtics

Monday, June 17 — 8:30 p.m. on ABC

*Game 6: Celtics at Mavericks

Thursday, June 20 — 8:30 on ABC

*Game 7: Mavericks at Celtics

Sunday, June 23 — 8 p.m. on ABC

