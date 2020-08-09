Celtics vs. Magic Highlights: Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum lead C's to OT victory

FINAL SCORE: Boston Celtics 122, Orlando Magic 119 (OT)
IN BRIEF: Gordon Hayward dropped a game-high 31 points, and Jayson Tatum dropped 29 including a clutch shot to force overtime as the Celtics extended their win streak to three games. Jaylen Brown contributed 19 points of his own in the victory.
Nikola Vucevic starred for the Magic with 26 points and 11 rebounds.
CELTICS RECORD: 47-23 (4-2 in seeding round)
HIGHLIGHTS
Hayward throws it down
Gordoooo to the basket💪#Celtics Rewind is Presented by @TMobile— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 9, 2020
Smart --> Timelord
Marcus Smart be like: it's Timelord time #Celtics Rewind is Presented by @TMobile— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 9, 2020
Tatum for 3
Jayson Tatum: he's good#Celtics Rewind is Presented by @TMobile— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 9, 2020
Hayward does it all himself
Seriously though, we like this guy with the mustache.#Celtics Rewind is Presented by @TMobile— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 9, 2020
Hayward makes it look easy
Gordon Hayward on fire today tho 😳#Celtics Rewind is Presented by @TMobile— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 9, 2020
Brown from WAY downtown
"Jaylen Brown is unbelievable"#Celtics Rewind is Presented by @TMobile— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 9, 2020
Kemba with the dime
Sweeeet pass by Kemba #Celtics Rewind is Presented by @TMobile— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 9, 2020
Timelord doing Timelord things
Timelord dunk? Timelord dunk. ⏲️😇#Celtics Rewind is Presented by @TMobile— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 9, 2020
Hayward with the denial
Gordo said NOPE#Celtics Rewind is Presented by @TMobile— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 9, 2020
Tatum. Clutch.
TIE. GAME.#Celtics Rewind is Presented by @TMobile— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 9, 2020
Theis coming up big
Daniel Theis makes things happen. #Celtics Rewind is Presented by @TMobile— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 9, 2020
UP NEXT
