Celtics vs. Magic Highlights: Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum lead C's to OT victory

FINAL SCORE: Boston Celtics 122, Orlando Magic 119 (OT)

IN BRIEF: Gordon Hayward dropped a game-high 31 points, and Jayson Tatum dropped 29 including a clutch shot to force overtime as the Celtics extended their win streak to three games. Jaylen Brown contributed 19 points of his own in the victory.

Nikola Vucevic starred for the Magic with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

BOX SCORE

CELTICS RECORD: 47-23 (4-2 in seeding round)

HIGHLIGHTS

Hayward throws it down

Smart --> Timelord

Tatum for 3

Hayward does it all himself

Hayward makes it look easy

Brown from WAY downtown

Kemba with the dime

Timelord doing Timelord things

Hayward with the denial

Tatum. Clutch.

Theis coming up big

UP NEXT

