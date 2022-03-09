Celtics vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Boston Celtics (39-27) play against the Charlotte Hornets (32-34) at Spectrum Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $3,532,065 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,802,628 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 9, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!