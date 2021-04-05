Celtics vs. Hornets observations: Evan Fournier giving C's what they've needed

Evan Fournier giving C's exactly what they've needed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's too soon to say the Boston Celtics have figured it out, but they've looked like a different team over the last couple of games.

With their dominant 116-86 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, the C's have now earned two consecutive convincing victories. Of course, they came against the lowly Houston Rockets and a short-handed Hornets team, but there are plenty of positives to take away from Boston's recent performance.

Here are three observations from the Celtics' win, which brings them back to .500 (25-25) on the season.

Evan Fournier is exactly what the Celtics have needed

Fournier's abysmal Celtics debut seems like a distant memory at this point. After scoring just six points through his first two games with Boston, the former Orlando Magic has found his groove.

In Sunday's win, Fournier picked up where he left off Friday when he dropped 23 points on seven 3-pointers. He continued his red-hot stretch by going 4-for-5 from beyond the arc and extending his streak of made 3s to 10.

Fournier finished with 17 points and a team-high six assists off the bench, giving the Celtics the additional scoring and playmaking presence they've so desperately needed this season. This is why Danny Ainge used the TPE to bring him to Boston, and it's starting to pay dividends.

Romeo Langford brings defensive boost in limited minutes

Brad Stevens said prior to Sunday's game that he isn't expecting much from Langford for the next couple of weeks as he gets his legs back under him. Perhaps he should have set his expectations a bit higher.

Langford made the most of his limited minutes in his season debut, particularly impressing with his defensive effort. In 12 minutes, the 21-year-old notched three points, a rebound, assist, steal, and a block.

Early in the second quarter, Langford left his mark by drilling a 3 then blocking a shot on the other end of the floor. Watch below:

Not bad for a guy with "jelly legs."

If Langford can stay on the court, he could bring a nice boost as a guard who can bring valuable defense off the bench.

Robert Williams' hot streak continues

Time Lord is becoming a staple in these Celtics observations pieces because it's impossible to look past his presence whenever he's on the court. Friday, we noted how Williams had the best game of his young career vs. the Rockets. He was outstanding Sunday too.

In his third start of the season, Williams notched 16 points and eight rebounds to go with two steals, two assists, and a block. Over his last two games, Williams is 16 for 18 from the field with 36 points.

The Celtics are a better team with Time Lord on the court, and his consistency could prove to be a major difference-maker for Boston as it looks to turn its season around and make a playoff push.