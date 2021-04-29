Celtics vs. Hornets highlights: Jaylen Brown drops 38 in 120-111 win

Justin Leger
·2 min read
Highlights: C's snap three-game skid with win over Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics put an end to their three-game losing skid with a victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

The C's were without Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart for the matchup, but Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams returned with standout performances. Tatum dropped 35 points while Williams contributed four points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 17 minutes. Jaylen Brown had a game-high 38 points.

Also making a big impact in Boston's win were Tristan Thompson (12 points, 13 rebounds) and rookie Aaron Nesmith (15 pts, nine rebounds, three steals, three blocks).

Here's a recap of the Celtics victory:

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 120, Hornets 111

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 33-30

Celtics vs. Hornets highlights

Welcome back, Jayson Tatum:

Jaylen Brown doing Jaylen Brown things:

Tatum throws it down on the fast break:

Time Lord looking strong in his return:

Jaylen Brown putting on a show:

Aaron Nesmith making his presence felt

Celtics schedule

Friday, April 30: vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. ET

