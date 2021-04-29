Celtics vs. Hornets highlights: Jaylen Brown drops 38 in 120-111 win
The Boston Celtics put an end to their three-game losing skid with a victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
The C's were without Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart for the matchup, but Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams returned with standout performances. Tatum dropped 35 points while Williams contributed four points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 17 minutes. Jaylen Brown had a game-high 38 points.
Also making a big impact in Boston's win were Tristan Thompson (12 points, 13 rebounds) and rookie Aaron Nesmith (15 pts, nine rebounds, three steals, three blocks).
Here's a recap of the Celtics victory:
FINAL SCORE: Celtics 120, Hornets 111
CELTICS' RECORD: 33-30
Celtics vs. Hornets highlights
Welcome back, Jayson Tatum:
Jayson Tatum is attacking inside and out tonight#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/kVdxflpZaQ
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 29, 2021
Jaylen Brown doing Jaylen Brown things:
Jaylen Brown with a mean crossover and 3#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/F0xrbMQGdw
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 29, 2021
Tatum throws it down on the fast break:
Celtics get out fast on the break and JT punches it home#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/kN37QyfdC5
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 29, 2021
Time Lord looking strong in his return:
Robert Williams' first game back and he's making his presence known on this block pic.twitter.com/CaST7QQZFh
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 29, 2021
Jaylen Brown putting on a show:
Jaylen Brown with the range extender and is now 7/10 from 3#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/T0kqiofvAb
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 29, 2021
Aaron Nesmith making his presence felt
Aaron Nesmith with the leak out and easy finish#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/pP4KV4cOOT
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 29, 2021
Celtics schedule
Friday, April 30: vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. ET