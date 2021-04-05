Celtics vs. Hornets highlights: C's cruise to 116-86 victory

Highlights: C's dominate Hornets for second straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics earned their second straight victory Sunday night as they cruised past the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.

It was a well-balanced effort for the C's as they had six players in double figures. After a slow start, Jayson Tatum bounced back to put up a team-high 22 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Jaylen Brown added 17 points while going 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Robert Williams stayed hot with 16 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Evan Fournier contributed 17 points (4-for-5 from 3) and a team-high six assists.

As for how the former Celtics fared for the Hornets, Terry Rozier tallied 22 points while Brad Wanamaker added seven. Gordon Hayward didn't play due to a foot sprain that will keep him out for four weeks.

Here's a recap of the C's win:

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 116, Hornets 86

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 25-25

Celtics vs. Hornets highlights

Robert Williams picking up where he left off:

Rob getting it done on both ends 👏



— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021

Jaylen Brown drills the 3:

Ball movement ✅

Jaylen three ✅



— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021

Evan Fournier stays hot from beyond the arc:

Evan Fournier has now made his last EIGHT three-pointers



— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021

Nine straight 3s for Fournier:

That's nine



— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021

Romeo Langford hits the 3 in his season debut:

Welcome back, Romeo



— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021

Kemba Walker pulls off the no-look pass to Jaylen Brown, who hits the 3:

WHAT A PASS from Kemba to Jaylen! 😱 pic.twitter.com/2dhlYKftiY — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2021

Marcus Smart nails the buzzer-beater before halftime:

What a way to close out the first half



— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021

The Smart --> Time Lord connection:

Marcus Smart --> Robert Williams 💯



— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021

Jayson Tatum feeling it in the second half:

Jayson Tatum is locked in



— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021

Tatum copies Smart, beats the buzzer before the 4th quarter:

"Celtics finding ALL the Easter eggs tonight"



— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Philadelphia 76ers