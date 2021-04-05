Celtics vs. Hornets highlights: C's cruise to 116-86 victory

Breaking News:

Highlights: C's dominate Hornets for second straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics earned their second straight victory Sunday night as they cruised past the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.

It was a well-balanced effort for the C's as they had six players in double figures. After a slow start, Jayson Tatum bounced back to put up a team-high 22 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Jaylen Brown added 17 points while going 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Robert Williams stayed hot with 16 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Evan Fournier contributed 17 points (4-for-5 from 3) and a team-high six assists.

As for how the former Celtics fared for the Hornets, Terry Rozier tallied 22 points while Brad Wanamaker added seven. Gordon Hayward didn't play due to a foot sprain that will keep him out for four weeks.

Here's a recap of the C's win:

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 116, Hornets 86

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 25-25

Celtics vs. Hornets highlights

Robert Williams picking up where he left off:

Jaylen Brown drills the 3:

Evan Fournier stays hot from beyond the arc:

Nine straight 3s for Fournier:

Romeo Langford hits the 3 in his season debut:

Kemba Walker pulls off the no-look pass to Jaylen Brown, who hits the 3:

Marcus Smart nails the buzzer-beater before halftime:

The Smart --> Time Lord connection:

Jayson Tatum feeling it in the second half:

Tatum copies Smart, beats the buzzer before the 4th quarter:

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Philadelphia 76ers

