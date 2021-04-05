Celtics vs. Hornets highlights: C's cruise to 116-86 victory
Highlights: C's dominate Hornets for second straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics earned their second straight victory Sunday night as they cruised past the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.
It was a well-balanced effort for the C's as they had six players in double figures. After a slow start, Jayson Tatum bounced back to put up a team-high 22 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Jaylen Brown added 17 points while going 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Robert Williams stayed hot with 16 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Evan Fournier contributed 17 points (4-for-5 from 3) and a team-high six assists.
As for how the former Celtics fared for the Hornets, Terry Rozier tallied 22 points while Brad Wanamaker added seven. Gordon Hayward didn't play due to a foot sprain that will keep him out for four weeks.
Here's a recap of the C's win:
FINAL SCORE: Celtics 116, Hornets 86
CELTICS' RECORD: 25-25
Celtics vs. Hornets highlights
Robert Williams picking up where he left off:
Rob getting it done on both ends 👏
Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/3yIccxUwWJ
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021
Jaylen Brown drills the 3:
Ball movement ✅
Jaylen three ✅
Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/IuCX5HtgYW
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021
Evan Fournier stays hot from beyond the arc:
Evan Fournier has now made his last EIGHT three-pointers
Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/jzzk8Tapjn
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021
Nine straight 3s for Fournier:
That's nine
Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/bfyeCX5D9j
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021
Romeo Langford hits the 3 in his season debut:
Welcome back, Romeo
Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/A8mJakaPBB
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021
Kemba Walker pulls off the no-look pass to Jaylen Brown, who hits the 3:
WHAT A PASS from Kemba to Jaylen! 😱 pic.twitter.com/2dhlYKftiY
— NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2021
Marcus Smart nails the buzzer-beater before halftime:
What a way to close out the first half
Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/hXlSPSyttn
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021
The Smart --> Time Lord connection:
Marcus Smart --> Robert Williams 💯
Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/fZvB7zz251
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021
Jayson Tatum feeling it in the second half:
Jayson Tatum is locked in
Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/DjUJQWOxCt
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021
Tatum copies Smart, beats the buzzer before the 4th quarter:
"Celtics finding ALL the Easter eggs tonight"
Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/Sc1EXtoeOn
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021
UP NEXT:
Tuesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Philadelphia 76ers