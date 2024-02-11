Advertisement

Celtics vs. Heat: Prediction, preview, how to watch, stream, start

Justin Quinn
·1 min read

The Boston Celtics face their biggest Eastern Conference Rival on the road again this Sunday afternoon after Boston finishes their longest home stand of the NBA’s 2023-24 season with a road tilt vs. the Miami Heat. Will it find them well-rested and focused, or complacent and ripe for an upset?

It may come down to whether star Heat forward Jimmy Butler is available to play, with the Miami star listed as questionable for personal reasons on the injury report. But the Celtics are plenty capable of getting in their own way when they think a win is assured, as well. We think the Celtics take this one, but the closeness of their last victory over the lowly Washington Wizards does not inspire confidence.

Let’s take a look at how you can watch the game.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 2/11/24

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: ABC

  • Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

