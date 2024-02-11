Celtics vs. Heat: Prediction, preview, how to watch, stream, start

The Boston Celtics face their biggest Eastern Conference Rival on the road again this Sunday afternoon after Boston finishes their longest home stand of the NBA’s 2023-24 season with a road tilt vs. the Miami Heat. Will it find them well-rested and focused, or complacent and ripe for an upset?

It may come down to whether star Heat forward Jimmy Butler is available to play, with the Miami star listed as questionable for personal reasons on the injury report. But the Celtics are plenty capable of getting in their own way when they think a win is assured, as well. We think the Celtics take this one, but the closeness of their last victory over the lowly Washington Wizards does not inspire confidence.

Let’s take a look at how you can watch the game.

A look at the Celtics roster after the trade deadline https://t.co/xGtUOE5oON pic.twitter.com/z1sgMXwOaK — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) February 11, 2024

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 2/11/24

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)

5 potential players the Celtics could look to add after the trade deadline https://t.co/bktKXhIf3A pic.twitter.com/gfOcKY0H1I — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) February 11, 2024

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[lawrence-auto-related count=1 category=590969556]

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire