Celtics vs. Heat live stream: Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 online

Celtics vs. Heat live stream: Watch ECF Game 3 online originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics find themselves in dire need of a victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night as they enter Game 3 down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals series.

Games 1 and 2 resulted in devastating losses for the C's. Boston held sizable leads but ultimately fell apart in the second half of both games.

Tensions boiled over into the locker room after Game 2. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown were at the center of a heated postgame argument and reportedly had to be separated following the 106-101 loss.

With the scuffle behind them, the Celtics will have to collect themselves play four quarters of solid basketball if they're to have any shot at gaining momentum in the series. Perhaps the potential return of Gordon Hayward can help them accomplish just that.

Here's how to watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 3 online.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

