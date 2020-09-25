Celtics vs. Heat live stream: Watch Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals online

Celtics vs. Heat live stream: Watch C's try to extend series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have no more margin for error.

The Celtics are on the brink of elimination entering Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Friday night. A loss for the Celtics ends their season, and there are a few areas they must improve in to avoid that scenario.

One of them is turnovers. The Celtics turned the ball over 19 times in their Game 4 loss, and that led to 17 Heat points. The C's also gave up too many untimely offensive rebounds and couldn't slow down Heat forward Tyler Herro, who scored a conference finals record 37 points for a rookie.

The Celtics have been a resilient team all season, including the playoffs, and they'll need to give their best performance of 2020 to extend this series another game.

Here's how and when to watch Game 5 between the Celtics and Heat.

When: Friday, Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

BEFORE THE GAME: At 7:30 p.m., Celtics Pregame Live presented by TD Bank gets you ready for the game with reports from Brian Scalabrine, Abby Chin, Kyle Draper, Kendrick Perkins and Chris Forsberg. Watch on NBC Sports Boston or click here for the live stream.

AT HALFTIME: Tune in to watch a breakdown of the first two quarters on Celtics Halftime Live. Watch on NBC Sports Boston or click here for the live stream.

AFTER THE GAME: As soon as the game ends, tune to Celtics Postgame Live presented by New England Ford for analysis, commentary and player reaction. Watch on NBC Sports Boston or click here for the live stream.

Questions on our live stream? Get all your questions answered here on our Streaming FAQ.