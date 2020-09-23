Celtics vs. Heat live stream: Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 online

Celtics vs. Heat live stream: Watch C's aim to even series in Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will try to even their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat at two wins apiece in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

The Celtics bounced back with an impressive effort in Game 3 to earn their first win of the series. The Heat again made a late comeback in the fourth quarter, but unlike the first two games of the series, the C's were resilient and closed out the victory.

The key for the Heat is not falling behind early and having to make another comeback attempt at the end of regulation. The Celtics have gotten out to large first half leads the entire series, and while it hasn't hurt the Heat too much, it's a dangerous game for Miami to play.

Gordon Hayward made his series debut in Game 3 after missing nearly the entire NBA playoffs due to a sprained ankle suffered in Game 1 of the first round. The Celtics forward upgraded Boston's offense with his scoring, playmaking and defensive versatility.

A Celtics win Wednesday night would give them all the momentum in the series and make for a pivotal Game 5. A Heat win pushes them to the brink of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Who will win the all-important Game 4? Here's how to watch Celtics vs. Heat online.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

BEFORE THE GAME: At 7:30 p.m., Celtics Pregame Live presented by TD Bank gets you ready for the game with reports from Brian Scalabrine, Abby Chin, Kyle Draper, Kendrick Perkins and Chris Forsberg. Watch on NBC Sports Boston or click here for the live stream.

AT HALFTIME: Tune in to watch a breakdown of the first two quarters on Celtics Halftime Live. Watch on NBC Sports Boston or click here for the live stream.

AFTER THE GAME: As soon as the game ends, tune to Celtics Postgame Live presented by New England Ford for analysis, commentary and player reaction. Watch on NBC Sports Boston or click here for the live stream.

