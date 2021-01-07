Celtics vs. Heat highlights: Payton Pritchard's late put-back seals win for C's
Celtics extend win streak on Pritchard's game-winning put-back in Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat unfolded very similarly to some of the Eastern Conference Finals matchups featuring these teams a few months ago.
The C's jumped out to an early double-digit lead led by a hot start from 3-point range, but then the Heat clawed back and pulled ahead in the third quarter.
The Celtics were down five in the fourth quarter but a 15-0 run gave them a 105-95 lead with 1:17 left on the clock. But the Heat didn't quit and tied the score at 105. It looked like overtime was going to be needed, but the C's emerged victorious on a Payton Pritchard put-back shot that put Boston ahead 107-105 with 0.2 seconds remaining.
Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting, along with five rebounds and four assists. Jaylen Brown had a tough shooting night, hitting just eight of his 23 attempts. He did manage to score 21 points with a team-high 12 rebounds. Brown also tallied five assists, two blocks and two steals. Daniel Theis was the only other Celtics player in double-digits. He poured in 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
Jimmy Butler paced the Heat with 26 points. Heat guard Tyler Herro struggled with eight points on 2-of-8 shooting.
Here's a recap of the Celtics' win.
FINAL SCORE: Celtics 107, Heat 105
CELTICS RECORD: 6-3
HIGHLIGHTS
Jayson Tatum picked up right where he left off Monday night versus the Raptors with a hot start versus the Heat.
JT has come ready to play tonight in Miami 🔥#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/QOLa6Igyao
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021
Jaylen Brown scored nine points in the first quarter, including this 3-pointer.
JB for 3️⃣ has such a great ring to it 💯#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/yfA9xojafs
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021
Payton Pritchard hustled down the floor past Goran Dragic and finished an easy tip-in at the end of the first quarter.
Rookie? Payton Pritchard continues to make a difference early 💪#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/hB2gI9v4ri
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021
The Celtics pushed their second-quarter lead to 15 with this alley-oop from Grant Williams to Tristan Thompson.
Grant Williams finds Tristan Thompson 💥#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/s8NfNH63Cw
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021
Payton Pritchard makes the defense commit and finds Robert Williams for the easy slam.
P-Rabbit to 🕒LORD 👏👏👏#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/hbRLiPtb04
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021
Tatum attacks the basket along the baseline and slams it home.
GET. OUT. OF. HIS. WAY 😎#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/A20nEk5KFe
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021
Brown ties the score at 95 with a clutch 3-point basket.
Thank you Jaylen! 😃😃😃#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/dx2CGJR9ko
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021
Payton Pritchard won the game on a put-back with 0.2 seconds left in regulation.
🤩🤩🤩 Game-winner 🤩🤩🤩#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/XVecUxhHkQ
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021