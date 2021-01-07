Celtics vs. Heat highlights: Payton Pritchard's late put-back seals win for C's

Celtics extend win streak on Pritchard's game-winning put-back in Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat unfolded very similarly to some of the Eastern Conference Finals matchups featuring these teams a few months ago.

The C's jumped out to an early double-digit lead led by a hot start from 3-point range, but then the Heat clawed back and pulled ahead in the third quarter.

The Celtics were down five in the fourth quarter but a 15-0 run gave them a 105-95 lead with 1:17 left on the clock. But the Heat didn't quit and tied the score at 105. It looked like overtime was going to be needed, but the C's emerged victorious on a Payton Pritchard put-back shot that put Boston ahead 107-105 with 0.2 seconds remaining.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting, along with five rebounds and four assists. Jaylen Brown had a tough shooting night, hitting just eight of his 23 attempts. He did manage to score 21 points with a team-high 12 rebounds. Brown also tallied five assists, two blocks and two steals. Daniel Theis was the only other Celtics player in double-digits. He poured in 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Jimmy Butler paced the Heat with 26 points. Heat guard Tyler Herro struggled with eight points on 2-of-8 shooting.

Here's a recap of the Celtics' win.

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 107, Heat 105

BOX SCORE

CELTICS RECORD: 6-3

HIGHLIGHTS

Jayson Tatum picked up right where he left off Monday night versus the Raptors with a hot start versus the Heat.

JT has come ready to play tonight in Miami 🔥#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/QOLa6Igyao — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021

Jaylen Brown scored nine points in the first quarter, including this 3-pointer.

JB for 3️⃣ has such a great ring to it 💯#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/yfA9xojafs — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021

Payton Pritchard hustled down the floor past Goran Dragic and finished an easy tip-in at the end of the first quarter.

Rookie? Payton Pritchard continues to make a difference early 💪#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/hB2gI9v4ri — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021

The Celtics pushed their second-quarter lead to 15 with this alley-oop from Grant Williams to Tristan Thompson.

Grant Williams finds Tristan Thompson 💥#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/s8NfNH63Cw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021

Payton Pritchard makes the defense commit and finds Robert Williams for the easy slam.

Tatum attacks the basket along the baseline and slams it home.

Brown ties the score at 95 with a clutch 3-point basket.

Payton Pritchard won the game on a put-back with 0.2 seconds left in regulation.