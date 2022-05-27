Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 injury report: Tyler Herro out for Miami

Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 injury report: Here's who's in, who's out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One more win is all that separates the Boston Celtics from their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

To help on that front, two of Boston's starters, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III, will be available, the team announced.

The Miami Heat, however, will once again be without one of their top scoring options as they try to stave off elimination in Game 6.

Tyler Herro, one of the top sixth men in the NBA, is out as he continues to battle a nagging groin injury, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra announced.

#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) will not play in tonightâ€™s Game 6 vs the Celtics. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 27, 2022

"He's definitely made progress, but he's not quite ready to step into this kind of intensity," Spoelstra said.

The Celtics had officially listed Smart and Time Lord as questionable for Game 6 on Thursday's injury report, while seldom-used reserve forward Sam Hauser had already been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 6 vs Miami:



Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - OUT

Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2022

Tip-off is set for shortly after 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.