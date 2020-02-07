Celtics vs. Hawks odds: Best picks with Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward out

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will close out their season series Friday night at TD Garden.

The C's won the first two games against the Hawks this season, and Boston enters this matchup riding a five-game win streak overall.

Both teams will be a bit shorthanded tonight. The Celtics will be without guard Jaylen Brown, forward Gordon Hayward, and centers Daniel Theis and Robert Williams, all due to injury. It's not all bad news for the C's on the injury front, however. Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker both are available to return to the lineup.

The Hawks will not have newly acquired center Clint Capela in the lineup, but Dewayne Dedmon is questionable to make his debut for Atlanta after it acquired him from the Sacramento Kings earlier this week.

Here are our betting predictions for Celtics-Hawks, as well as two NBA locks against the spread.

(All odds provided by WestGate Superbook.)

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline: There's no point in betting on the Celtics with their moneyline at -500. You'll have to risk too much money to win anything. The Hawks at +400 isn't a horrible bet, especially with the Celtics missing several key players and the fact Atlanta has been competitive versus Boston this season.

Point Spread: The Hawks are a high-scoring team and even though they're 0-2 against the C's this season, they lost by a combined 11 points between those two contests. Atlanta (-9.5) makes a lot of sense here.

Point Total: Even though both teams are missing some key players, there's plenty of firepower on both sides for the total to go over (232.5). In fact, six of the last seven Hawks games have gone over, and the over also has hit in four of their last five road games.

NBA Locks of the Night

Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings (-1.5): The Kings are playing pretty well of late with four wins in their last six games, including an impressive victory over the Los Angeles Clippers last week. The Heat will be without two of their best players in Jimmy Butler (shoulder) and rookie Tyler Herro (ankle), and recent trade deadline acquisitions Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill and Andre Iguodala all are not expected to play.

Portland Trail Blazers (+10) at Utah Jazz: The Blazers are 5-1 against-the-spread in their last six games, and they also won five of those matchups, including a quality victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard scored 34.1 points per game in January and is determined to vault Portland back into a playoff spot. The Jazz are the better team, but 10 points is way too much here.

