Celtics vs. Hawks odds: Best NBA picks with Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart out

The Boston Celtics haven't just gotten by playing shorthanded. They've thrived.

The Celtics have won six of their last seven games and taken down contenders like the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers despite injuries to several key players.

Boston will be put to the test again Monday night, as Kemba Walker (knee) and Marcus Smart (thigh) both aren't expected to play in Atlanta against the Hawks.

Will the Celtics' thin backcourt be able to keep up with Trae Young, who has helped Atlanta win three of its last six games?

Here are our betting predictions for Celtics-Hawks, as well as two NBA locks against the spread.

(All odds provided by WestGate Superbook.)

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline: The Hawks are dealing with their own host of injuries, as Cam Reddish is doubtful due to a concussion and Young is questionable with an ankle injury. The Celtics (-310) have been playing too well not to take care of business in Atlanta.

Point Spread: Brad Wanamaker played well Saturday night in Walker's absence. Even if he's average, the trio of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward should be too much for the Hawks to handle. Take the Celtics (-7), who have covered in six of their last seven games.

Point Total: A lot depends on whether Young plays, but I still like the UNDER on the 223.5 point total, considering the under has hit in Boston's last six games and the Celtics are without their leading scorer in Walker.

Darren's record picking the Celtics' moneyline, point spread and point total: 67-37-1 (63.8% success rate)

NBA Locks of the Night

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat (-2.5): Celtics fans saw first-hand how poorly the Sixers play on the road (9-17 away record!). The Heat boast one of the NBA's best home records at 21-3. Advantage: Miami.

Orlando Magic (-4.5) at Charlotte Hornets: Orlando is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games, but that streak should end against a Hornets team that's won just one home game since mid-December.

Darren's record picking NBA locks against the spread: 34-35-1 (48.5% success rate)

