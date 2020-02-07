Celtics vs. Hawks live stream: How to watch NBA game online

The Boston Celtics will play one of the worst teams in the NBA at TD Garden on Friday night, but they'll do so without a few of their best players.

Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis and Robert Williams all have been ruled out due to injury. Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker have dealt with injuries of late, too, but both are available to play versus the Hawks. Walker and Jayson Tatum, who's scoring 28.7 points per game in February, will have to shoulder much of the scoring burden.

The Hawks were pretty busy at the trade deadline acquiring centers Clint Capela and Dewayne Dedmon in various deals. Capela won't be in the lineup Friday night, while Dedmon is questionable to make his debut.

The Celtics enter this matchup with a 35-15 record in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks are 14th in the conference with a 14-38 record.

