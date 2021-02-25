Celtics vs. Hawks highlights: Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari crush lifeless C's

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Highlights: C's show little life in blowout loss vs. Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics finished off a three-game road trip on Wednesday night. And the road trip will end without a victory.

The C's were thrashed at the hands of the Hawks on Wednesday night. They trailed all night long and fell victim to the hot-shooting Hawks. The 127-112 final score doesn't do the end result justice.

Atlanta put on a clinic from beyond the arc, making 23-of-42 (54.8 percent) while the Celtics were completely cold from deep and shot 8-of-31 (25.8 percent). Trae Young and Danilo Gallinari led the Hawks in scoring and nearly outscored the entire Celtics team in the first half.

It was a rather forgettable performance for the C's. Jeff Teague (14 points, five rebounds, five assists) had a solid game filling in for Kemba Walker, but the team just couldn't keep pace with the Hawks from deep. Boston's starters made just one 3-point field goal during the game.

FINAL SCORE: Hawks 127, Celtics 112

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 15-17

HIGHLIGHTS

Tristan Thompson with the early putback:

Marcus Smart tries to motivate the Celtics:

Trae Young with a trick play as the shot-clock winds down:

Danilo Gallinari is HOT from deep:

The Time Lord with another great dunk:

Gallinari's great day from 3-point range:

UP NEXT:

Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET: vs. Indiana Pacers

Recommended Stories