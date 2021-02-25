Celtics vs. Hawks highlights: Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari crush lifeless C's
Highlights: C's show little life in blowout loss vs. Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics finished off a three-game road trip on Wednesday night. And the road trip will end without a victory.
The C's were thrashed at the hands of the Hawks on Wednesday night. They trailed all night long and fell victim to the hot-shooting Hawks. The 127-112 final score doesn't do the end result justice.
Atlanta put on a clinic from beyond the arc, making 23-of-42 (54.8 percent) while the Celtics were completely cold from deep and shot 8-of-31 (25.8 percent). Trae Young and Danilo Gallinari led the Hawks in scoring and nearly outscored the entire Celtics team in the first half.
It was a rather forgettable performance for the C's. Jeff Teague (14 points, five rebounds, five assists) had a solid game filling in for Kemba Walker, but the team just couldn't keep pace with the Hawks from deep. Boston's starters made just one 3-point field goal during the game.
FINAL SCORE: Hawks 127, Celtics 112
CELTICS' RECORD: 15-17
HIGHLIGHTS
Tristan Thompson with the early putback:
TT loves him some offensive boards#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/6qze0MSo6d
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2021
Marcus Smart tries to motivate the Celtics:
Marcus Smart trying to motivate the guys pic.twitter.com/S0e4CLFWaB
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2021
Trae Young with a trick play as the shot-clock winds down:
Trae Young rebounds off Grant Williams... pic.twitter.com/DTwbt8jkk9
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2021
Danilo Gallinari is HOT from deep:
Gallinari had a heck of a 1st half against the C's. pic.twitter.com/klihwNIys7
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2021
The Time Lord with another great dunk:
What a pass from JB. What a finish from Time Lord.#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/0YmdV6gVho
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2021
Gallinari's great day from 3-point range:
Gallinari was 10-for-12 from 3 against the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/WNuXVRW6fI
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2021
UP NEXT:
Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET: vs. Indiana Pacers