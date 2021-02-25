Celtics vs. Hawks highlights: Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari crush lifeless C's

Highlights: C's show little life in blowout loss vs. Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics finished off a three-game road trip on Wednesday night. And the road trip will end without a victory.

The C's were thrashed at the hands of the Hawks on Wednesday night. They trailed all night long and fell victim to the hot-shooting Hawks. The 127-112 final score doesn't do the end result justice.

Atlanta put on a clinic from beyond the arc, making 23-of-42 (54.8 percent) while the Celtics were completely cold from deep and shot 8-of-31 (25.8 percent). Trae Young and Danilo Gallinari led the Hawks in scoring and nearly outscored the entire Celtics team in the first half.

It was a rather forgettable performance for the C's. Jeff Teague (14 points, five rebounds, five assists) had a solid game filling in for Kemba Walker, but the team just couldn't keep pace with the Hawks from deep. Boston's starters made just one 3-point field goal during the game.

FINAL SCORE: Hawks 127, Celtics 112

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 15-17

HIGHLIGHTS

Tristan Thompson with the early putback:

TT loves him some offensive boards#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/6qze0MSo6d — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2021

Marcus Smart tries to motivate the Celtics:

Marcus Smart trying to motivate the guys pic.twitter.com/S0e4CLFWaB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2021

Trae Young with a trick play as the shot-clock winds down:

Story continues

Trae Young rebounds off Grant Williams... pic.twitter.com/DTwbt8jkk9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2021

Danilo Gallinari is HOT from deep:

Gallinari had a heck of a 1st half against the C's. pic.twitter.com/klihwNIys7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2021

The Time Lord with another great dunk:

What a pass from JB. What a finish from Time Lord.#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/0YmdV6gVho — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2021

Gallinari's great day from 3-point range:

Gallinari was 10-for-12 from 3 against the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/WNuXVRW6fI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2021

UP NEXT:

Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET: vs. Indiana Pacers