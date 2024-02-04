Celtics vs. Grizzlies: Prediction, preview, how to watch, stream, start

The Memphis Grizzlies are the definition of a hurting unit when it comes to a team banged up by injury. The Boston Celtics’ injury-addled alter-ego, the “Hospital Celtics,” couldn’t hold a candle to this version of the Griz.

And thus, it makes all the sense in the world for former Celtics floor general Marcus Smart to make his return to TD Garden with the Grizzlies banged up and on the bench himself. The Celtics of course should win this game handily, and anything less than a solid showing would be a shocker on the level of the Los Angeles Lakers loss in Boston’s last contest.

But we all know the focus won’t just be the game for most of the people in attendance.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 2/4/24

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

