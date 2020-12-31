Celtics vs. Grizzlies highlights: Jaylen Brown explodes for 42 points in blowout C's win

Jaylen Brown explodes for career-high 42 points in huge C's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Wednesday night was the Jaylen Brown Show at the TD Garden.

Brown dominated the Grizzlies with a career-high 42 points in 28 minutes as the Celtics cruised to a 126-107 victory.

Brown was hot right from the start of the game. He scored eight points in the first quarter, followed by 18 in the second quarter and 16 more in the third quarter. Brown was denied a chance at his first 50-point game because the C's had such a huge lead in the second half. He did not play at all in the fourth quarter.

The C's also got strong performances from Jayson Tatum (16 points in 23 minutes) and Marcus Smart (14 points in 26 minutes). Tatum and Smart combined to shoot 7-of-14 from 3-point range, and the Celtics as a team connected on 16 of 40 attempts (40 percent) from beyond the arc.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 20 points. Memphis was without its two-best players -- point guard Ja Morant and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. -- due to injuries.

Here's a recap of the Celtics' win.

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 126, Grizzlies 107

BOX SCORE

CELTICS RECORD: 3-2

HIGHLIGHTS

C's center Daniel Theis had to come out of the game early in the first quarter after getting hit on the left hand. He did return later in the quarter.

Daniel Theis injures his hand early in the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/TxsIomHYKq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 31, 2020

Jaylen Brown was hot from 3-point range in the opening quarter.

Jayson Tatum hits the mid-range jumper to increase Boston's lead.

Story continues

Let's get it JT pic.twitter.com/unaYD6zNXd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 31, 2020

During a timeout in the first quarter, the Celtics played a tribute video for team legend K.C. Jones on the jumbotron. Jones, who won 11 championships as a player and a coach for Boston, died last week.

K.C. Jones tribute at TD Garden. 💚 pic.twitter.com/4vbZQZufTu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 31, 2020

It's always good to reward the big men when they run the floor.

The C's had 11 steals in the first half, including this one by rookie Payton Pritchard in the second quarter.

8 mile steal.#Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/RUv3yPLUGC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 31, 2020

Brown finished the first half with 26 points!

Jaylen Brown is FEELIN' it.#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/CXkWz8GvjW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 31, 2020

Brown did it all tonight. He was hot from 3-point range, the mid-range and even driving to the basket and scoring with contact.

Brown finished with 42 points on 15-of-21 shooting.

Every bucket from JB's career-high 42-point night. pic.twitter.com/UlI6WGiIWe — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 31, 2020

This was a nice heads up play by Robert Williams to pick up an assist.

Carsen Edwards came into the game in the fourth quarter and continued Boston's barrage from 3-point land, much to his teammates' enjoyment.