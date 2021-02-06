Celtics vs. Clippers Overreactions: Time for more Carsen Edwards

C's-Clippers Overreactions: Time for more Carsen Edwards originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics improved to 2-1 on their five-game West Coast road trip as they beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, 119-115.

While L.A. was without Paul George (foot), this was an impressive victory for the C's as they were able to beat L.A. without Jaylen Brown (knee soreness) and Marcus Smart (calf tear). Jayson Tatum led the way with 34 points on 12-of-27 shooting, and Kemba Walker added 24 points of his own including a clutch go-ahead shot in crunch time.

Here's what we're overreacting to from the Celtics' win, which brings them to 12-9 on the season.

1. Time for more Carsen Edwards.

Apparently, Brad Stevens read what we wrote after Thursday's game about Edwards needing more minutes because the Purdue product was on the floor for 30 in Friday's win.

He made the most of his time on the court too, contributing 16 points off the bench and showing off the long-range shot (3-for-5 from 3) that persuaded the C's to select him in the 2019 NBA Draft.

OKAY Carsen Edwards 👀👀👀#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/DAy5mDyZBf — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 6, 2021

This undoubtedly was Edwards' most impactful performance since the beginning of his rookie year. With fellow guard Jeff Teague struggling, it'd be wise for Stevens to keep riding Edwards' hot hand as a potential spark for the second unit.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

2. Grant Williams is becoming a legit 3-point threat.

Story continues

Remember when Williams' NBA career began with an 0-for-25 streak from beyond the arc? It's fair to say he's figured things out since then.

The third-year forward out of Tennessee is shooting 50.9 percent from 3 (28-of-55) since the start of the 2020 NBA playoffs. He went 3-for-4 from downtown Friday night and finished with 11 points as he started in place of the injured Jaylen Brown.

Grant Williams getting the Celtics the lead #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/6V0IgUI1jL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 6, 2021

We're not saying Williams is the second coming of Steph Curry or anything like that, but he could be a huge presence for a team that certainly could use a consistent perimeter shooter. Who needs JJ Redick, anyway?

Verdict: Not an overreaction

3. Payton Pritchard hasn't missed a beat

Rejoice, C's fans. "Fast PP" is back like he never left.

Pritchard returned for his first game since suffering a sprained MCL two weeks ago vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. He picked up right where he left off, providing a spark off the C's bench with eight points (2-of-3 from 3) in 19 minutes.

Most importantly, he looked fully healthy.

PP continues to win us over again and again #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/xcLBT0ut44 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 6, 2021

The Celtics' bench suddenly is looking rejuvenated.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Next up for the Celtics on their West Coast road trip is a Sunday meeting with the Phoenix Suns at 2 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in to NBC Sports Boston at 1:30 p.m. for Celtics Pregame Live.