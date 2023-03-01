Celtics vs Cavaliers Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Tuesday's high school basketball scores in Wisconsin.
The Celtics' record suggests they're one of the best teams in basketball. But as Chris Forsberg writes, there are a few causes for mild concern over a two-month span in which Boston has failed to carry the momentum from its red-hot start.
What we're watching during the conference tournaments and ahead of Selection Sunday.
Top plays from New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics, 02/27/2023
© Zach Piatt / USA TODAY NETWORK Purdue's had one of its best regular seasons, winning the PK 85 and reaching #1 for the second straight season. True freshman have exceeded expectations, Mason Gillis has set records, and Zach Edey has become the best player in college basketball.
MLB baseball has a history that stretches back 150 years. Many of its records, set more than 100 years ago, will likely never be broken.
Some fans love it, others hate it. 'Sharkansas' originated in 2017, when a group of Arkansas basketball fans decided to wear shark costumes to a game.
Even in his typically ferocious state, Draymond Green has a way of instilling serenity in his teammates.
J.D. Martinez gave a pretty straightforward reason why he left the Red Sox to sign with the Dodgers in free agency, and it doesn't reflect well on Boston.
The ACC Basketball Tournament in Greensboro begins March 7.
The Golden State Warriors forward shared his thoughts following Tuesday night's game against the Blazers.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is just 26 points shy of breaking Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record.
High school cheerleader performs by herself at state competition just days after teammates quit squad
Here's a look at Yahoo Sports' latest first- and second-round projections for the 2023 NBA Draft in June.
Klay Thompson had some fun with former Warriors teammate Festus Ezeli following the come-from-behind victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
There was no umpire behind the plate calling balls and strikes, or even one of those so-called robo umps that could become part of the game in the future, when the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates kept playing Tuesday.
Kris Murray scored 26 points, and the Hawkeyes never trailed in a 90-68 rout at No. 15 Indiana.
Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht didn’t break news about Leonard Fournette during his news conference on Tuesday. But Licht’s answer about the veteran running back gave it away. “I think Leonard Fournette still has several years left in him as a three-down back,” Licht said. Fournette confirmed to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times [more]
Crowder opted to take the high road when discussing his departure from the Suns: “They asked me to keep it in house, I’ll keep it in house. I’m now gone, same thing I’ve told everybody else: I’ve moved on from the situation. I wish them the best, I’m leaving that behind.”
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo read hilarious jokes about NBA superstars written by Hasan Minhaj on "The Daily Show."