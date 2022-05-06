Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Boston Celtics play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Boston Celtics are spending $138,096,726 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $162,135,421 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Saturday May 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!