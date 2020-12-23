Celtics vs. Bucks highlights: Jayson Tatum drills game-winner in season opener
The Boston Celtics bounced back from their winless preseason in a big way on Wednesday night.
Led by Jaylen Brown (33 points) and Jayson Tatum (30), the C's were able to edge out the Bucks to start their 2020-21 season off with an impressive victory. Tatum drilled the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a chance to send the game to overtime with two free throws, but the Bucks star missed the second to seal the Celtics win.
Jeff Teague was outstanding off the bench in his C's debut, tallying 19 points and four assists in 25 minutes. Tristan Thompson added 12 points and eight rebounds in his first game with Boston.
FINAL SCORE: Boston Celtics 122, Milwaukee Bucks 121
CELTICS RECORD: 1-0
HIGHLIGHTS
Thompson's first bucket in Celtics Green:
Tristan Thompson floats one in for his first bucket with Celtics
Teague --> Williams:
Brown with the steal, Ojeleye with the moves:
Semi Ojeleye with the fancy layup off the Jaylen Brown steal vs the Bucks
Smart doing what Smart does:
Marcus Smart not backing down, draws the charge vs Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tatum makes it look easy:
Jayson Tatum scores with fancy finish at the rim
Tatum from way downtown:
Tatum drills the game-winner:
Jayson Tatum banks in the game-winning three over Giannis Antetokounmpo
UP NEXT
vs. Brooklyn Nets: Friday, Dec. 25, 5 p.m. ET
at Indiana Pacers: Sunday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m. ET
at Indiana Pacers: Tuesday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m. ET