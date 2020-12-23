Celtics vs. Bucks highlights: Jayson Tatum drills game-winner in season opener

WATCH: Tatum drills game-winning three over Giannis originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics bounced back from their winless preseason in a big way on Wednesday night.

Led by Jaylen Brown (33 points) and Jayson Tatum (30), the C's were able to edge out the Bucks to start their 2020-21 season off with an impressive victory. Tatum drilled the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a chance to send the game to overtime with two free throws, but the Bucks star missed the second to seal the Celtics win.

Jeff Teague was outstanding off the bench in his C's debut, tallying 19 points and four assists in 25 minutes. Tristan Thompson added 12 points and eight rebounds in his first game with Boston.

FINAL SCORE: Boston Celtics 122, Milwaukee Bucks 121

BOX SCORE

CELTICS RECORD: 1-0

HIGHLIGHTS

Thompson's first bucket in Celtics Green:

Teague --> Williams:

Brown with the steal, Ojeleye with the moves:

Smart doing what Smart does:

Tatum makes it look easy:

Tatum from way downtown:

Tatum drills the game-winner:

UP NEXT

vs. Brooklyn Nets: Friday, Dec. 25, 5 p.m. ET

at Indiana Pacers: Sunday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m. ET

at Indiana Pacers: Tuesday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m. ET